Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands – 1st Booster Pack; 1st Legendary

It is time to discover and step right Into the Inklands with Ravensburger as we take a closer look at new Disney Lorcana cards

At this rate, it is just tradition to capture the first pack opening for Disney Lorcana, and the Into the Inklands expansion has arrived. Ravensburger has just kicked off their third series of Disney themed cards as the hit TCG hit Local Card Shops last Friday. Thanks to Ravensburger, we were able to get our hands on some of these new cards with some Booster Packs. Just like each release, new artwork blesses these packs, and Into the Inklands features Jafar, Minnie Mouse, and Piglet. Each pack contains 12 cards with 1 foil (any rarity), 2 rares or higher rarity, 3 uncommon, and 6 commons. So let's open our first Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands packs and see what secrets are inside.

We are off to a fantastic start as the first card we see is the Disney's Robin Hood – Skippy – Energetic Rabbit card! This was one of the cards that Bleeding Cool had the pleasure to reveal exclusively in partnership with Ravensburger. We then get some new commons with Helga Sinclair from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Mr. Snoops from The Rescuers, and an adorable Pua from Moana. We also got the new Vault Door Item Card from DuckTales, and another one of our Robin Hood reveals with Nutsy. As for the uncommon, we did get to travel to Hawaii with Nani – Protective Sister from Lilo & Stitch, and the Pride Lands with a brand new Simba – Rightful King card.

However, that was not all, as we also got one of the new Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Locations Cards. Ravensburger was sure to include the rules behind these new Location Cards in each booster pack. Locations are brand new that are introduced in Into the Inklands, and are played just like characters and items cards. Certain locations can give you a special benefit or lore, and other cards in this set are sure to benefit or enhance these. Neverland awaits as we set sails on Captain Hook's ship, The Jolly Roger, which will greatly enhance your pirate theme decks. We also got a rare Location with Belle's House – Maurice's Workshop, which will help reduce the cost of item play.

Lastly, we move on to our higher rarity and foil cards inside our Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands packs. For our holographic, Hades – Hotheaded Ruler brings some heat to our collection as he gets ready to unleash the Titans onto Olympus. And yes, Ravensburger did include all four Titans from Disney's Hercules inside this set, which is incredible. We end this pack opening with one of the new Legendary cards as Maleficent – Mistress of Evil is back to spread more darkness into your deck. This card is beautiful, the artwork is incredible, and she will be an impressive addition to your Amethyst Decks. Just out of these 12 cards, Ravensburger did not miss a beat with new films, new characters, and new artwork that brings it all together. Fans can find Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands at your Local Card Shop today and again at retailers on March 8.

