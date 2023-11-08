Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, moana

Disney Lorcana Showcase – You're Welcome, Moana Has Arrived

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One, continuing with Moana

Article Summary Disney's Moana has been adapted into the card game, Disney Lorcana, by Ravensburger.

The game features beautifully illustrated cards that capture the essence of the film.

Chapter One of Disney Lorcana has been released and Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn is forthcoming.

For gameplay details and where to purchase, check out the Disney Lorcana website and watch for restocks.

In a world where breathtaking tales of courage, exploration, and destiny are celebrated, Disney's animated masterpiece, Moana, is being called upon once again. Thanks to Ravensburger, the magic of Moana has been transformed into a captivating card game, Disney Lorcana. Chapter One kicked off in August 2023 with plenty of new and old Disney projects making the cut. As we prepare for Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, we are showing all the films from Chapter One. Let us embark on a journey into the heart of this enchanting game, so You're Welcome.

Read the Wind and the Sky with Disney Lorcana

Moana, was only released in 2016, and is a heartwarming and visually stunning animated Disney film as we voyage into the water with Moana Waialiki. This young heroine has a calling to the ocean, but her tribe stays away from the water. After learning the truth and discovering the Heart of Tafiti, this voyager goes on an epic quest to save her island and discover her true destiny. With the help of the demigod Maui, they must travel the ocean in the hopes to restore the Heart of Tafit and save the world as they know it. From evil coconuts, singing crabs, and Disney magic, this story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of staying true to oneself.

Everything starts off in Amber with the main Moana card that was inserted with the Starter Decks. Amber also features her sidekick, Hei Hei, and the action card Just In Time. For Emerald, Tamatoa is here to add something shiny to your deck. For Ruby, both Moana and Maui step into the spotlight along with the fury of Te Ka! Things then gets fun with Saphire, which got really creative by adding Gramma Tala, Chief Rui, another Tamatoa, and a Coconut Basket item card that just might save your life. Moana's collection ends with Steel as Te Ka the Heartless and Maui the Demigod bring some power to the field.

Each Moana card is perfectly illustrated, as Ravensburger captures the essence of the film's stunning visuals beautifully. It is cards like this that take Disney Lorcana to new heights as it lets you immerse yourself in the film's world in a whole new way. From gorgeous artwork and engaging gameplay to the chance to experience the magic of Moana alongside your friends and family, the power of Lorcana continues to grow. Fans can check out everything Disney Lorcana has right here and be on the lookout for restocks on Chapter One, arriving this month, along with the arrival of Rise of the Floodborn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!