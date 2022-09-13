Disney Mirrorverse Shows Off New Villains Trailer During D23 Expo

Kabam dropped a new trailer for Disney Mirrorverse during the D23 Expo as a new crop of villains have made their presence known. The trailer shows off a new event called Haunted Hallows, which will be kicking off in the game on October 6th. it will be up to you to defeat a new brand of fearless Fractured with your favorite Villainous Guardians, all while attempting to collect Frightful Flames, which you can then exchange for valuable prizes throughout the game. The trailer shows off several new characters, such as Oogie Boogie, Ursula, and Hades, who join some of the other villainous characters to help stop the onslaught. Enjoy the trailer below!

This is Disney Mirrorverse, a visually stunning new action RPG game for mobile, set in an all-new divergent Disney universe where players assemble teams of amplified, action-ready, 3D Disney and Pixar characters to battle against a dark force.

Long ago, two stars collided to create an altered universe full of light and dark forces. In the Mirrorverse, Stellar Magic has evolved familiar worlds, now threatened by hordes of unrelenting Fractured enemies. Players unite teams of powerful Guardians to battle together through an ever-evolving narrative of epic quests to defeat the Fractured forces seeking to shatter the Mirrorverse. Choose from the vengeful draconic mage Maleficient, an armored-up Sulley, the ultimate personal-battle companion Baymax, and many more Mirrorverse Guardians. Each Guardian possesses powerful, special attacks that are unique and authentic to existing Disney and Pixar characters. They are designed to complement each other through different team roles to maximize battle potential and chemistry, enabling players to advance through multiple levels and progress to the highest rank.

Discover an ever-evolving story as you play through Story Quest mode with loot-filled chapters, limited-time Event Quests, and Dangerous Dungeons to explore. Experience the thrill and excitement of real-time action combat as you control the Mirrorverse Guardians' individual actions, combat arsenal, team strategy, and special attacks. Build alliances with friends and compete to gain powerful rewards. Customize and strengthen your Guardian's abilities through a deep character progression system, finding the best team combinations and strategies for the ultimate win.