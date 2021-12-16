Disney & Nickelodeon To Release New Games On Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade will be getting a couple of new titles soon from Disney and Nickelodeon as the two giants have new mobile titles on the way. The first one, which will be coming out this Friday, is Disney Melee Mania from Mighty Bear Games, which we've chatted about before, as you'll be taking famous characters from both them and Pixar to battle each other in 3v3 battles. Meanwhile, Nickleedon will be going the sports route with Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis as you'll be using their characters to take it all the way on the tennis court. You can check out more about both games below.

Disney Melee Mania: Disney Melee Mania drops players into a virtual battleground and allows them to choose among 12 champions from Disney and Pixar classics. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their unique holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes as they vie to become the ultimate Disney champions.

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Join all your Nickelodeon favorites from past and present as they compete in the most extreme tennis matches ever. It's the ultimate tennis showdown as iconic characters from across the Nickelodeon universe including SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield, and more, compete for the top spot. Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis pits players against each other in multiplayer mode in iconic locations including Bikini Bottom, ZIM's secret base, and NYC rooftops seen in TMNT, or they can go to solo in story mode, where players will advance through unique challenges for each character. Compete as SpongeBob using a Krusty Krab sign as a racket, Angelica dressed as a princess, or even Michelangelo wearing a fancy suit (don't worry he is still carrying a pizza box as a racket). Each character has their own unique special moves and players will have the ability to customize the character's outfits and rackets the more they play the game.