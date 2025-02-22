Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Noovola, The Bench, Voxel Studios

Casual Life Simulator Game The Bench Announced

Live your life as an old man out in the open just trying to be left alone in The Bench, a new cozy life simulator coming this year

Article Summary Experience life as a wise old man dealing with cheeky pigeons in The Bench, a cozy simulator game.

Explore colorful maps, play mini-games, and solve puzzles to keep entertained and fend off boredom.

Uncover hidden objects and challenge yourself with fun mini-games from your favorite bench spot.

Join the spirited pensioner as he orders pigeons, explores, and enjoys retirement life with humor.

Indie game developer Voxel Studios and publisher Noovola have revealed their new game on the way, which they are calling The Bench. This is a cozy life simulator title in which you play an old man sitting on a bench, just trying to enjoy what time you have left, but you keep getting harassed by birds. Solve small issues with the birds and other props to get yourself a little relaxation. The game has no release date yet, just the idea it will be released sometime this year. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

The Bench

Ever wanted to experience a day in the life of an old man sitting on a park bench? What does he do all day, sitting there with his stick and newspaper as the day goes by? In The Bench, you'll step into the shoes of a wise, seasoned senior enjoying his day in a lively, interactive world. But don't get too comfortable; your mission is to find the hidden objects scattered around you, all while fending off some rather insistent pigeons who think you're their personal food supplier!

Explore beautifully designed, colorful maps, each with its own quirks, and dive into fun mini-games, such as solving newspaper puzzles to keep your mind sharp and stop you from dozing off. Whether you're feeding pigeons or hunting for another lost item to add to your cabinet of treasures, there's always something to keep you entertained whilst sitting on The Bench. Perfect for fans of hidden object games and puzzle games, The Bench is a delightful mix of relaxation and challenge, with a dash of wholesome humor.

In The Bench, you wear the comfy slippers of a spirited old pensioner armed with a walking stick, a notebook, an endless bread supply, and loyal pigeon mates. Tired of retirement home rules and fueled by a vivid imagination (or maybe those meds he's prescribed), you'll hatch a daring escape plan. Crack eggs open to summon your feathered minions, build a flying army to do your bidding and throw bread to jump from bench to bench, order your pigeons to collect objects, play minigames, and explore our colorful world!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!