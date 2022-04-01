Blood Of Heroes Launches PlayStation Beta Test This Weekend

Vizor Games will be launching a new beta this weekend for PlayStation players as you can try out Blood Of Heroes. Today and tomorrow, the team will be running a test server across both PS4 and Ps5, as you'll have a chance to test out the game in a console capacity the same way they tested out the PC version a while back. According to the team, all the lucky players who get the chance to take part in the beta will get a special expanded initial set of in-game resources. That way you don't have to grind, you can jump in immediately and play as one of the game's premium heroes. Or you can take some time to go decorate the home arena to your liking. If you'd like to try and get in on the test last minute, you can go to the game's website to sign up. But be quick as the test will end tomorrow evening. We have more info for you below along with the latest trailer for the game.

To unveil the full potential of its unique heroes, Blood of Heroes features a deep and unique combat system that pushes players to hone their skills in battle. Find the right moments to attack or counter, plan strategically and punish their opponent's mistakes. To do so, the game uses a wide variety of battle mechanics, from resilience to magical abilities, all of which are balanced to ensure that it is the warrior's skill that will ultimately determine the champion. Each of the heroes is unique, featuring distinct weapons and abilities. Every player will find the right hero who suits their playstyle, whether they want to focus on their own killing sprees or help their teammates survive through cunning tactics, magic, or pure power.