Disney Speedstorm Releases Its Season 2 Update

Season 2 of Disney Speedstorm has launched in the game, bringing Toy Story front and center into the races with new content.

Gameloft has released a new update for Disney Speedstorm this past week, as the game enters Season 2 with a ton of new content. As you can see from the image below, Toy Story makes their presence known on the track, with new reimagined Disney and Pixar racers who will be racing around a new racing environment inspired by Andy's Room. The update will also provide you with new Game Modes, new Crew Members, and new improvements based on player feedback from the last season. The new racers include Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Beep, Steamboat Mickey, and Steamboat Pete. As well as new crew members to help boost your abilities such as Caroline Cow, Chief O'Hara, Bullseye, Slinky Dog, Rex, and more. You can read more info about the season below.

"Andy's Room from Toy Story is Season 2's new racing environment, with 9 circuits for Racers to speed through. Some tracks will have players grasping their steering wheels as they defy gravity in "Loop the Loop", reaching for the sky in "3… 2… 1… Launch!" and possibly grabbing a slice of pepperoni in "Pizza Planet Voyage." In addition to new Racers and a new racing environment, Disney Speedstorm's new game modes "Color Match" and "Follow the Leader" offer players exciting new ways to compete. In Color Match, speeding through skill boxes of the same color as one's Racer gives players an edge with a sudden boost. But beware of opposite-colored boxes as they'll stun Racers for a short time. In the Follow the Leader game mode, Racers leave a long visible trail behind them that other players can follow to earn a boost. If players would rather not help their opponents take the lead, all they need to do is grab a cloak skill and their trail will disappear for some time."

