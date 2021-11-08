Disneyland Getting ILMxLAB Star Wars Tales From Galaxy's Edge Preview

Disneyland guests will be able to take in a sneak preview of Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge from ILMxLAB and Meta Quest soon at Downtown Disney. Opening on November 21st at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, the first look will allow guests to take a virtual tour of Batuu, taking in 360-degree views of the Star Wars galaxy. The immersion here is no joke, and every Star Wars fan should experience this at least once. The activation will be open from November 21st through January 5th, 2022. You can find more info on the activation down below.

"Today, Meta Quest and ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced a limited-time, special preview of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge coming to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California from Friday, November 21, 2021 – January 5, 2022. The experience will be located at the western side of the district, near Star Wars Trading Post. Additionally, a specially produced segment of Tales from the Galaxy's Edge experience will be featured during Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on ABC, Saturday, December 25, 10am ET/7am PT.

One of the most exciting aspects of Quest 2 is stepping inside of beloved entertainment experiences. Launching the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge activation right in the heart of Downtown Disney District takes this concept of immersion to a whole new level, said Dave Kaufman, Global Director of Marcom, Meta Quest. We can't wait for guests to explore Batuu in VR, and we're thrilled to collaborate with the teams at ILMxLAB and the Disneyland Resort to bring this experience to life, totally complimentary to visitors at Downtown Disney District." The hands-on preview will showcase a short version of ILMxLAB's virtual reality experience Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, which expands the world of Batuu like never before. Once inside the Quest 2 headset you will be immersed within sweeping 360 views of the Star Wars galaxy. Be prepared to meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters, new and old, as you take on new adventures throughout the wilds of Batuu! This is a complimentary experience, based upon space availability. The full adventure of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is available now on the Oculus Quest Store.