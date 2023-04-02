Do You See Sparky? Releases Free Prologue Game Would you like to get a preview of what's to come in Do You See Sparky? The game has a free prologue that you can try right now.

Indie developer and publisher Clapperheads has released a free prologue for their upcoming game Do You See Sparky?, which they are calling Sparky Marky. This is basically a 30-minute preview of what's to come as they tell a little bit of the story ahead of time, but they're not giving away everything as you'll have to deduce a few things on your own. But mainly this is here to give you some insight into what the game has in store when it eventually gets released. You can play the prologue on Itch.io right now, as we have more info about it below, along with a trailer showing it off.

"In this 30-minute prologue, you take on the role of a young investigator looking to get to the bottom of the mystery of Sparky. Solve puzzles and use gadgets to unlock clues that will help you solve the mystery. The abandoned camp certainly fits the stories that you've heard about Sparky, but will you uncover its secrets in time? In addition to giving players a feel for the world of Do You See Sparky?, Sparky Marky introduces you to the titular Sparky, although it's recommended that you keep the introductions brief. While he may seem cuddly on the outside, who knows what terrible evil is lurking within…"

Welcome to the Nightmare : Get the first-ever hands-on experience with the upcoming first-person multiplayer horror title.

: Get the first-ever hands-on experience with the upcoming first-person multiplayer horror title. If The Walls Could Talk… : Discover the first threads of a mystery that runs deeper than you could even imagine.

: Discover the first threads of a mystery that runs deeper than you could even imagine. The Game Never Ends : Find clues hidden in the prologue and input them into the official Do You See Sparky? Discord channel to uncover even more secrets!

: Find clues hidden in the prologue and input them into the official Do You See Sparky? Discord channel to uncover even more secrets! Make Sure You Can See Sparky: You are never alone within these dimly lit corridors and strange liminal rooms. Sparky will make sure of that.