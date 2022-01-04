Doctor Who Is Coming To EVE Online In Massive Crossover

CCP Games has partnered with BBC Studios for a massive crossover event in EVE Online as Doctor Who will be descending into their universe. The event is being called the Interstellar Convergence, and if that title didn't tip hardcore fans off enough, you should know that it will center around battling one of the biggest foes of the galaxy, The Daleks. They have made their way into this universe where they are attempting to exterminate everything in their path, but of course, The Doctor can't allow that to happen.

To help you fend them off, players will be getting brand new Gallifrey-themed items that have been spread across the universe as artifacts from The Great Time War. These items will help provide you with clues to track down your enemies and face off against them in an interstellar battle. Those who manage to survive the fight will be given rewards unique to this event that you'll be able to use in New Eden. What's more, a login campaign with skill points and Doctor Who-themed items is officially available to all players throughout the event.

"2022 will be off to an (inter)stellar start with EVE Online x Doctor Who," said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online's Creative Director. "We are always pushing the boundaries of what is possible in EVE Online. Collaborating with BBC Studios gives us the opportunity to pay homage to an iconic series that has inspired us at CCP. We hope you'll join us in New Eden on January 13 to see what happens when galaxies collide!" "EVE Online x Doctor Who not only brings two iconic universes together, but also the passionate Whovians with the just-as-passionate pilots of New Eden," said Kevin Jorge, Senior Producer at BBC Studios, "By bringing the fanbases together, the already massive battles of EVE Online are sure to become even more explosive. Only time will tell if New Eden's fiercest pilots have what it takes to challenge the might of the Daleks."

