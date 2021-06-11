Doctor Who Returns To Funko Pop! Blitz For A Short Time

N3TWORK is bringing back The Doctor, the TARDIS, and several new Funko Pop! versions of Doctor Who characters back to Funko Pop! Blitz. The event will start on Wednesday, June 16th at 5 pm PT and will finish on Tuesday, June 22nd at the same time, giving you eight days to collect all of the characters you can while also having a bit of fun with TARDIS pieces. We have the full details of what the event entails below, best of luck snagging all of the characters!

Fans can collect the Funko Pop! version of Sarah Jane Smith by dropping TARDIS pieces to the bottom of the puzzle board, adding them to their collection and helping The Doctor travel through space. Players will also have a chance to collect other iconic characters – including River Song, a Cyberman, the Eleventh Doctor with Cyberhead, and the Twelfth Doctor with Spoon. The Twelfth Doctor with Spoon Pop! can be unlocked faster by selecting one of the event-specific Doctor Who characters and visiting the Gallifrey Citadel to collect even more TARDIS pieces.

To help players triumph during the new Doctor Who event and future Funko Pop! Blitz events, the game now has a VIP Pass loaded with a variety of in-game benefits. These include immediate access to 15,000 coins and a silver chest with Pop! Tickets, as well as ongoing benefits like an increase in max hearts and daily access to VIP Spin Wheel and VIP Event Boxes. The Funko Pop! Blitz VIP Pass is available in-game today for only $10 USD and lasts for 28 days from the moment of purchase.

Funko Pop! Blitz is the official Funko Pop! match-3 puzzle game featuring Pop! versions of lovable characters across multiple iconic franchises. Each week, Funko Pop! Blitz celebrates pop culture with a new collection of digital Funko Pops! Each character comes with their own unique Super move to blast the board and power up, earning rewards.