Dome Keeper Receives New Free "The Assessor" Update

Raw Fury, along with developers Bippinbits, dropped new details this week on the next free update that has been released for Dome Keeper. The update is called The Assessor, named after the latest upgrade that has been added to the game as you have a new character to play as to keep the dome alive. The update also comes with a number of upgrades that you'll find help you out in the long game, and some changes to the way some of the mechanics work. We got the bulk of the notes for the update below as the content is now live.

Dome Keeper: The Assessor

Today we'd like to introduce you to The Assessor, Dome Keeper's all-new Keeper! With an exciting new set of skills and abilities, we reckon The Assessor will turn the underground Dome Keeper experience completely upside down as up until now, you've only been able to experience the wonder of Dome Keeper playing as The Engineer, the gritty, non-nonsense miner who powers through the bedrock with force. A band of technologists living right on the precipice of experimental science, one might think of the Assessor as the high-tech yin to The Engineer's brute force yang. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Keeper and their unique skill set…

Self Assessor-ment

Furnished with the latest state-of-the-art equipment from the Guild, Assessors are equipped with their trusty electromagnetic power pack. Unlike The Engineer's separate drill and jetpack, Assessors use their equipment to levitate both themselves and their finds, zipping through tunnels and mining out iron, cobalt, and water not by drilling but by smashing up the rock with their astonishing kinetic spheres! Initially, you'll have two spinning spheres you'll launch toward the rocks. They'll hit the wall, damaging it, and after a few hits reducing that rock to rubble. Things get even more exciting when you start unlocking upgrades. One pathway, for instance – Sphere Reflection – lets the Assessor reflect the spheres to rebound, essentially creating a mini-game of breakout.

That lets you quickly chip away with good timing. Another option offers to add more spheres or buff how powerful they are, helping you mine much more rapidly. Carrying your resources back to the dome works differently, too; thanks to the Assessor's mysterious force field, you'll not carry your resources back up to the dome as much as they'll levitate alongside you. You can even fire the resources off, flinging them closer to the dome or straight into there if you're a good enough shot! But all of the Assessor's fancy tech also requires you to do one thing well: plan your shots! Once unleashed, you have little control over the spheres. A bad shot will vanish quickly, a great shot will destroy swathes of rock, so you always want to make sure you place your spheres where it matters. Sometimes you won't find a great spot. Then you can rely on your rotational mining for help – often you'll be able to prepare the rock layout to maximize the power of your spheres.

Jeepers Keepers

No longer will you be playing in the straightforward fashion you get with the Engineer. It'll be up to you to ensure you properly plan your sphere shots and time your reflections well, to maximize your mining capabilities! So go on then, get in there and let those spheres fly! Let us know what you think, and what ideas you have for any future Keepers that may join the team! Make sure you're following Dome Keeper on Twitter or join our Discord to meet and swap tips with other Keepers, as well as tell us all about your favorite map modifiers, gadgets, and anything you'd like to see us bring to Dome Keeper in the future!