Dome Keeper Receives New Game Mode In Latest Update Need a new challenge in Dome Keeper? The team has released a new update with a fresh game mode to challenge your skills.

Raw Fury and indie developer Bippinbits dropped a new update for Dome Keeper this week, as players now have a new game mode to experience. The new addition is called Drillbert Mode, in which you will automatically start the game equipped with one Drillbert and Blast Mining for you to utilize. You will then drill down into the crust with the possibility of getting more Drillberts as you go. The catch is that you will not be able to upgrade any mining abilities, but Blast Mining will help you set up the right structures for your Drillbert friends to do their work. We got more info on the update below and a trailer showing the mode off.

Dome Keeper Changelog V2.4.3

Run modifiers for Relic Hunt will now unlock one by one. Each time you win Relic Hunt and have two or fewer other new things unlocked, a run modifier will unlock too.

Double Iron Mode now gives a bit more iron and also more water.

Fixed countdown variant in prestige not always being unlocked by default.

Flames in the Blast Mining station now show up in an exponential time, which gives better feedback as to when the next bomb is ready.

Relic bomb will now again kill monsters that are not actually hittable.

Fixed prestige showing nan when the score is negative.

Mouse is now fully functional for choosing a gadget.

"Dome Keeper is a hybrid of roguelike miner and base defense with procedurally generated levels and unlockable upgrades. Defend your dome from wave after wave of monsters, dig beneath the surface in search of valuable resources and artifacts, and deploy them carefully to choose powerful upgrades and bonuses. Set on beautifully crafted pixel art alien planets, Dome Keeper offers a captivating atmosphere, music tracks fusing melodic and synthetic creations together with a sense of wonder meeting the jet age that makes you want to come back for more."