Dominion Has Released The New Plunder Expansion

Temple Gates Games has released a new update for Dominion as the game has now received the Plunder Expansion. Acting as the digital end to the tabletop title, the team are adding in expansions that people have been able to purchased in real life piece by piece, giving them more options within the base game to play as they wish. This latest addition to the game brings on more of the thieving aspect to the series as you have new Loot, new Traits, and a few other surprises that can change the aspect of the game on a dime. You can read more below as the content is now live.

"Plunder has forty new Kingdom card piles. This expansion contains Loot, a new type of Treasure, Traits which modify piles, and enduring Durations that stay in play for extended periods. Plunder is the 15th expansion to Dominion. It has 500 cards, with 40 new Kingdom card piles. There are Traits that will modify piles, Loot which is a new Type of treasure and enduring Durations."

"Across the sea, they have so much stuff. And it's so much better than your stuff. Finer craftsmanship. Better quality materials. Shinier. They have crowns, tiaras, and diadems – and that's just the hats. It's time to get some of that stuff. You want an easy life, and you're prepared to work hard for it. So you've rounded up some old salty dogs, plus a sourpuss and a bitter goldfish. And set sail. The sea is a harsh mistress, but a good cook, at least if you like everything really salty. There are red skies tonight, so they'll be making a batch of Sailor's Delight, which you understand to have tuna fish in it. And soon you'll be attacking merchant ships and taking their treasure. But the real treasure is the happy memories you'll be making," said Donald X. Vaccarino.