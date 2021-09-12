DONTNOD Has Introduces A New Work From Home Policy For Their Staff

DONTNOD Entertainment revealed they have introduced a brand new Work From Home policy for all of the company's employees. The company launched a new system that allows employees from Montreal and Paris to work from home, and by the sounds of it, the system will continue past the pandemic whenever it ends. This new permanent system is called Fully Remote Organization (FROG) and has made it so that the company provides everything they need to have a working environment from the comfort of their own homes. Which beyond the pandemic, would make it ideal for those who are sick to slowly come back without passing a virus onto others, as well as a package of remote work dates they can use throughout the year the same as vacation and sick days. We have a few quotes from the company below about the new addition while you can read more about it here.

"Our teams have shown extraordinary resilience during this period and I would like to thank them for their hard work, dedication and adaptability, which have enabled DONTNOD to continue to evolve, and to ensure the successful release of two games in 2020, Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror. The well-being and health of every DONTNODian is a priority and the FROG program is designed with this in mind. We know that everyone has different needs and different ways of functioning and that is why we wanted to create a program that would give everyone the freedom to choose how they want to organize their day-to-day lives. FROG should allow our talents to grow in their professional and personal lives.", says Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD.

"During the crisis, we had to quickly adapt our work processes and communication tools to ensure efficient organization and continued connection for all our employees. Although some thought had been given prior to the health crisis, we realized that working from home is a work mode that is more suitable for some people, as it offers a work-life balance adapted to their needs. So, we designed the FROG program to offer the best working conditions, regardless of the preferred mode. In addition, this program will allow us to expand our recruitment to all of France and Quebec to find new talent.", explains Matthieu Hoffmann, HR Director at DONTNOD.

"The flexibility gained with the FROG program allows us rapid response to changing expectations and circumstances, which affects employees both in their personal and working lives. It is at the heart of the working culture we intended to foster within the Montreal studio, and a core part of what we want to offer to our employees.", said Frédérique Fourny-Jennings, Managing Director at DONTNOD Montreal.