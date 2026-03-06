Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doomsday Diner, Space Rock Games, Unikat Label

Doomsday Diner Has Launched a Free Steam Demo

You can play a free demo fo the game Doomsday Diner right now on Steam, as the title will eventually be released this Summer

Play as a chef fighting raiders, cooking wild hot dogs, and managing chaos in a sci-fi wasteland diner.

Upgrade equipment, brew coffee, keep tables clean, and defend your profits from relentless enemies.

Hilarious physics-based controls create frantic fun as you survive waves of customers and danger.

Indie game developer and publisher Space Rock Games, with co-publisher Unikat Label, has released a new free demo for the game Doomsday Diner. This is a small sample of the first-person shooter set in a sci-fi future, where you play as a chef who is just trying to survive another day at your diner. You can check out what the demo has in store for you in the latest trailer above, as it's currently available for free on Steam, with plans to release the full game this Summer.

Doomsday Diner

In a post-apocalyptic world where hot dogs are cheap and life is cheaper, you manage the last functioning hot dog diner. Cook hot dogs, brew coffee and serve bizarre orders. Upgrade your diner and shoot down raiders who want your hard-earned cash. Embrace physics-based controls as you frantically manage a diner, leading to hilarious and unpredictable outcomes. Cook weird and wacky hotdogs of the apocalypse before orders expire, and you become next. Arm yourself with your trusty weapon and serve justice against raiders who are after your profits.

But don't forget what's on the stove! Upgrade your equipment and diner to deal with the increasing chaos of the apocalypse. You run the last hot dog stand standing in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where hot dogs are cheap and life is cheaper. You'll cook, serve, and occasionally panic as you juggle absurd apocalypse orders, keep the coffee flowing, and shoot down raiders who want your ketchup, your cash, or both. One second you're dropping buns, the next you're dropping bodies.

Cooking increasingly bizarre hot dog orders before they expire

Brewing coffee while everything around you catches fire

Keeping the diner clean (tables and bodies included)

Shooting down raiders who want your hard-earned cash

Upgrading cooking equipment, your diner, and your trusty weapon

