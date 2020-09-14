Frenetic Wins The Hearthstone Masters Tour Online: Montreal

During the Hearthstone Masters Tour Online: Montreal this weekend, Frenetic walked away with a 3-1 win to become the champion. Like a lot of esports competitions, this one was held completely online as they plkayed out the current version of the Masters Tour format. Frenetic had a long journey ahead of him with no real easy path to victory. His final round was tense every game, but he still managed to get the win. Here's the recap courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment.

Closing out the fifth Masters Tour of 2020, David "Frenetic" Quiñones of Spain is the latest to earn the title of Masters Tour champion! Frenetic defeated Edoarado "cagnetta99" Cutajar in the finals 3-0. With his victory, Frenetic finishes the weekend with $32,500 in first place prizing, the Masters Tour champions trophy, and a secured promotion to Grandmasters Europe for the 2021 season! Frenetic's run at the championship began after securing his Top 8 spot with a 7-2 record in the initial swiss rounds. He made quick work of his Day 3 matches, starting off with a 3-1 victory over Paul "Nightning" Rolfes before a masterful 3-0 win against Wesley "Lambyseries" Seek to secure his spot in the final match. Despite skilled plays from cagnetta99, Frenetic finished Masters Tour Online: Montreal with a 3-0 victory.

The next set of events for Hearthstone will have them looking ahead to the final rounds of Season 2 of Grandmasters. The playoffs for that round will take place on October 9th-11th, followed by the conclusion of the race to Grandmasters with the sixth and final Masters Tour of 2020, Master Tour Madrid, while will kick off on October 23rd. Like all of their current esports events, you can catch all of the action on the game's official YouTube channel, along with replays of all the competition that took place this past weekend.