Epic Games Launches Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Today

This morning, Epic Games officially launched Season 7 of Chapter 2 in Fortnite, as the Invasion has properly hit the island. Along with every chapter update for this game there are a ton of changes, along with explanations to what the hell is actually going on storyline-wise with a trailer or two. We have the complete rundown from the devs below along with a few videos to show off more of what to expect in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: With an explosive opening attack, a mysterious alien army is invading the Island. Under the command of Doctor Slone, the Imagined Order (IO) has taken it upon themselves to fight back. Players will battle amidst the chaos and meeting characters who embrace the invasion, oppose it or just want to keep fishing. (Season 6 trailer here for reference and continuity).

In addition to new unlockable Pickaxes, Back Blings, Sprays, Emotes, and more, this Season's Fortnite Battle Pass features Outfits based on characters who will be prepared to fight off the invasion or welcome it; the choice is up to you. Kymera: The customizable extraterrestrial. Make him your own throughout the Season! (Unlocked immediately upon obtaining the Battle Pass.) Sunny: The rockstar who wants off this rock. Guggimon: Fashion horror artist. Kind of into the chaos. More about Guggimon: NYC-based synthetic celebrity Guggimon is represented by designer toy and entertainment brand Superplastic. Guggimon and his partner Janky are among the top animated celebrities to go viral on social media, with millions of obsessed fans worldwide. He posts regularly on Instagram and TikTok. Joey: Double agent. Unlock their built-in Emote to switch between Human and Alien. Zyg: Ferocious battledroid made by the mind-controlling Alien Choppy. Put on Choppy as a Back Bling! Doctor Slone: The one and only. Rick Sanchez: Intergalactic traveler and the Rickest Rick. Superman: Few better to help save the day. Arriving later in the Season for players to unlock

That's right – players can create their own alien: In this Season's Battle Pass, player's immediate unlock is the customizable Kymera Outfit — an Alien specimen for you to sculpt. Throughout the Season, collect Alien Artifacts to claim additional styles for Kymera. Mix & match different head shapes, eye colors, skin patterns, and more to create your own look.

With the return of Battle Stars to the Fortnite Battle Pass , players can collect Battle Stars as they level up, then use those Stars to claim rewards like Rick Sanchez and Guggimon in the order they want. As you progress, you'll unlock additional pages of rewards to claim.

Flying Saucers: UFOs aren't just for Aliens anymore. Shoot down Saucers or hijack them to take control. Fly around with your squad as you fire at your foes, pick up anything that isn't bolted down, or toss around fleeing vehicles.

Innovations of the IO: The Imagined Order has deployed sophisticated weaponry to combat the Alien invaders. Survey what's around you with the Recon Scanner, shoot through structures with the Rail Gun, and fight your way forward with the flexible Pulse Rifle. The Aliens have devised unique tech, too, like the Kymera Ray Gun and more to come as the Season progresses.

Remodel on Demand (crafting is now updated from Fortnite Season 6: Primal!): The roving Saucers have made it rain Nuts and Bolts — discovered to be a viable crafting ingredient! With Nuts and Bolts, craft to construct once vaulted weapons. Turn an Assault Rifle into a Burst Assault Rifle, a Submachine Gun into Rapid Fire SMG, or a Shotgun into Lever Action Shotgun.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Story Trailer For Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7 (https://youtu.be/-NycdXYBeG4)