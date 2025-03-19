Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in March 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in March 2025.

Article Summary The Prismatic Evolutions set stirs excitement with valuable Eeveelution cards dominating the market.

Umbreon ex leads the set with its high value, despite a recent $60 drop in price.

Flareon and Leafeon saw significant gains, highlighting the set's growing popularity.

Uncommon cards like Palafin ex achieve surprising values, showcasing the set's impact.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in March 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,550.11 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $461.42 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $420.62 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $408.14 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $405.91 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $322.57 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $314.64 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $293.02 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $270.07 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $244.23 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $233.78 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $231.20 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $180.33 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $166.17 Palafin ex Special Illustration Rare 151/131: $126.94

Two months have now passed since the release of this set, but the sustained Eeveelution hype makes products very difficult to come by. Because of that, the market around this set is unstable. Here are some changes in value since last month.

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $60, maintaining most of its bloated value.

Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $40 and Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) by $60. That's it for the decreases in value.

Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $50, Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare by $50, Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare by $20, Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare by $15, Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare by $80, and Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare by $40.

Palafin ex Special Illustration Rare is a great example of what a hyped set like this can do. In what other set would a Palafin card ever be worth more than $10? The two previous Palafin Illustration Rares from other sets are worth $5.37 and $2.50.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!