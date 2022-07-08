Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom Unveiled

Bandai Namco unveiled their latest Story Of Seasons title with Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom. This new entry into the long-running series will bring even more farming sim action to PS, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch as you'll be playing in a new 3D world that is far more engaging than any previous title. There's no official release date for it yet, only that it will come out before year's end. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer and brief intro to the game from the devs below.

Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom brings back the beloved Doraemon with an all-new original heartwarming story. Players guide Doraemon and his friends as they set up their farm on an unknown planet, experiencing casual farm simulation game play set against a picturesque landscape with realistic natural elements such as wind, light, and seasons. Players can experience Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom as a single-player game or with a friend in offline "couch" co-op, teaming up to build their farms and enjoy activities together such as harvesting crops, tending to animals, or going fishing. The sequel delivers new gameplay with Doraemon's Gadgets, unique tools such as a "Mini Raincloud" and "Farm Restaurant" that players can use to improve and better manage their homestead.

"Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdombuilds on the traits that have set this series apart, as a relaxing and well-paced farm simulation game with beloved characters, compelling storytelling, and a rich, visually beautiful fantasy world," said Koji Nakajima, Producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. "Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom takes players and their friends on a journey with Doraemon, Noby, and other lovable characters as they build their farm and experience life on another planet."