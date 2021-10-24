Hot Wheels Unleashed Reveals Gucci Cadillac Seville Collaboration

Milestone Games and Mattel have partnered up with Gucci for a special addition to Hot Wheels Unleashed with the addition of a new car. Previously, Gucci revealed the 1:64th scale replica of the legendary "Seville by Gucci" Cadillac car, which basically at this point is completely sold out. But that's okay because you'll still be able to have fun with the car as we now know it will be coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed sometime in the next few months. Just to be clear, beyond the design, there's nothing special about the car, like you won't get a boost or any kind of edge in racing from it, it'll just look fun to drive. You can read more about the partnership below.

This rare collectible celebrates Gucci's centennial anniversary and pays homage to the vehicle that expanded their brand's universe – transcending time, culture, and art. In 1978, Aldo Gucci himself designed the special edition car which he called "a rare possession of distinction, beauty, and ultimate luxury." This holds true for our 1:64th scale die-cast model replica with exquisite deco authentic to the original Cadillac "Seville by Gucci" – from the monogram motif on the roof to the gold piping on dark leather seats. Partnering with Milestone, the leading global racing game developer behind the title, Gucci's famed ride will join the roster of collectable unique cars featured in the game that racers can drift, boost, jump, and crash in the action-packed arcade-style racing experience. For the occasion and paying homage to this sought-after collectible, a group of creators was invited by Gucci to use the Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville as the starting point to express their creativity. Nostalgia-infused illustrator H3C and photographers Duane Shot Toys and Felix Hernandez, both known for their shots portraying evocative miniature scenes, used multiple mediums, reflecting on the legendary status of the car, playing with its retro aesthetic to mix the present and the past.