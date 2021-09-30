Douse Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

Starting tomorrow, the Lake Trio is out of raids and Douse Drive Genesect is in. This forme of Genesect will be making its Pokémon GO debut today in Tier Five raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mythical Pokémon from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Genesect's 100% IVs. Niantic has noted that, unfortunately, Douse Drive Genesect will not be encounterable in its Shiny form.

Top Douse Drive Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Douse Drive Genesect counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

Shadow Ho-Oh: Incindrate, Fire Blast

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Douse Drive Genesect with efficiency.

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Infernape (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Typhlosion (Incinerate, Blast Burn)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Douse Drive Genesect can be defeated by solo trainers. Now, Burn Drive Genesect was an incredibly difficult but possible solo in sunny weather conditions. It will be time before it can be confirmed if this is possible with Douse Drive as well.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Genesect has a fairly standard catch circle.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Douse Drive Genesect is not available to encounter as a Shiny Pokémon this time around.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!