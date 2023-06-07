Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine, Meat Boy, Thunderful Group

Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine Set For Release On June 22nd

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine finally has a release date as Thunderful and Headup will release the game in a couple of weeks.

Indie game companies Thunderful Games, Headup Games, and Team Meat will come together to release Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine for PC and consoles on June 22nd. The game will take the classic format from the Meat Boy series and turn it on its ear as they present a puzzler mechanic that will force you to think about the outcome of your choices on multiple levels. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom, along with more info on the title, as it will be released for PC as well as all three major consoles.

"The events of Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine take place right after Super Meat Boy Forever. After meticulously analyzing Meat Boy, the nefarious Dr. Fetus now has all the data he needs to create the perfect Meat Boy clone! There's just one problem: The DNA sample he's collected isn't a perfect specimen, which in turn yields some…less than perfect clones. Dr. Fetus' solution is to create a bunch of ruthless test chambers to weed out the crap clones from the good ones. The specimens start out looking nothing like Meat Boy, but over time that grotesquely lovable face that Dr. Fetus hates so much, starts to emerge. Perfect clones are just on the horizon…"

"Puzzle your way through familiar Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever locations like the picturesque forest, the hospital, and salt factory with dazzling backgrounds and animations created by the original Super Meat Boy Forever artists, as well as a wonderful soundtrack by RIDICULON. There are over 100 masterfully hand-crafted levels filled with creative traps and hazards for you to beat and, if you can survive this hardcore take on a classic formula, you'll be confronted by an epic boss fight at the end of each world to offer the ultimate challenge."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!