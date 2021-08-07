Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Cross Spirits Delay For Canada

Bandai has announced a slight delay for Dragon Ball Super Card Game pre-release events for Canadian fans. They took to their Facebook to announced the slip in schedule, which will not impact the set's wide release date but will see the pre-release events slip by one week's time. Let's take a look.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game official Facebook posted the following update to Canadian fans:

[UW05 -Cross Spirits- Canada Release Update] To our Canadian fans, Due to a shipping delay, the pre-release of UW05 -Cross Spirits- has been delayed from August 6 to August 13. The regular release of this product on August 13 has not changed. For players, please contact your local game store regarding the status of pre-release tournaments and events. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our players for their support and patience.

Elsewhere, Cross Spirits events will continue as planned this weekend. The set, which has the full title of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Cross Spirits, focuses on the new BOOST mechanic that has been added to the game. Pre-release events for Cross Spirits will take place this weekend at local game stores. Through these events, players and collectors will be able to purchase pre-release packs as well as individual booster packs of Cross Spirits. Certain shops will also sell full booster boxes of Cross Spirits, though that will be at the discretion of the shop.

More Dragon Ball Super Card Game news is expected to come soon, as Bandai has teased their upcoming 2021 Anniversary Box. This Box will include a brand new set of cards exclusive to the Box, along with packs in which one can find foil versions of cards from the set. There will be four different box arts, which have yet to be revealed.