Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Master Premier Classic Nov. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Premier Classic, and a player's choice Cup which was voted for on Twitter to be the Kanto Cup. The standard Master League Premier Classic allows Pokémon with any CP but bans those who are either Legendary or Mythical as well as those who have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's take a look at the meta for this new combined league.

Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Premier Classic are:

  1. Shadow Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch
  2. Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake
  3. Garchomp: Mud Shot, Sand Tomb, Outrage
  4. Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
  5. Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  6. Exacdrill: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide
  7. Togekiss: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower
  8. Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
  9. Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch
  10. Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake
  11. Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast, Psyshock
  12. Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
  13. Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  14. Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  15. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  16. Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Synchronoise, Shadow Ball
  17. Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
  18. Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, Wild Charge
  19. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
  20. Milotic: Dragon Tail, Surf, Blizzard

Since this is a new combination of the Master Classic and Master Premier League in Pokémon GO, take a look at a few bonus counters beyond the top 20 that rank high in the meta:

  • Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  • Heracross: Counter, Close Combat, Rock Blast
  • Electivire: Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, Wild Charge
  • Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
  • Hippowdon: Ice Fang, Rock-type Weather Ball, Earth Power
  • Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge
  • Goodra: Dragon Breath, Power Whip, Draco Meteor
  • Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide

