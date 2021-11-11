Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Master Premier Classic Nov. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Premier Classic, and a player's choice Cup which was voted for on Twitter to be the Kanto Cup. The standard Master League Premier Classic allows Pokémon with any CP but bans those who are either Legendary or Mythical as well as those who have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's take a look at the meta for this new combined league.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Premier Classic are:

Shadow Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Sand Tomb, Outrage Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Exacdrill: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide Togekiss: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast, Psyshock Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Synchronoise, Shadow Ball Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, Wild Charge Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Milotic: Dragon Tail, Surf, Blizzard

Since this is a new combination of the Master Classic and Master Premier League in Pokémon GO, take a look at a few bonus counters beyond the top 20 that rank high in the meta:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat, Rock Blast

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, Wild Charge

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave

Hippowdon: Ice Fang, Rock-type Weather Ball, Earth Power

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge

Goodra: Dragon Breath, Power Whip, Draco Meteor

Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide