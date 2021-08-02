Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces DBSCG Direct

Following their presentation at this year's virtual San Diego Comic-Con, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game announced DBSCG Direct. This new marketing approach will see Bandai continue to directly communicate with the card game's fanbase as they've been through their active Facebook accounts but in a new, more interactive manner.

Bandai announced DBSCG Direct over on the game's official Facebook page, writing:

With the exciting announcements at San Diego Comic Con, we also have something new for our fans! DBSCG Direct! We plan to make several videos with DBSCG development team members with such topics as new cards, developer interviews, Q&A from fans, behind the scenes look and more! We'd like to share with and engage our community even more with DBSCG Direct. Let us know what kind of content you'd be interested in seeing for DBSCG Direct! We're interested in your ideas. Dragon Ball Super Card Game Team

A trailer for DBSCG Direct can be viewed right here.

Earlier this week, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game followed up on this reveal. They invited fans to submit questions for a new episode of DBSCG coming soon. In addition to this invitation to submit questions, they followed up with new information on what can be expected from this new initiative. The news about DBSCG comes ahead of a slew of upcoming releases which will begin with the latest expansion, Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits, which will begin pre-release events this weekend with its official wide release happening on Friday, August 13th.

Additional Dragon Ball Super Card Game releases coming soon include:

September 2021: Special Anniversary Box 2021 (4 different box arts)

November 2021: Unison Warrior Series BOOST Set 06 (BT15) – Title TBA

November 2021: Mythic Booster [MB-01]: This is expected to be the previously announced set reprinting cards from the pre-Unison Warrior sets

February 2022: Unison Warrior Series BOOST Set 07 (BT16) – Title TBA

Dates have not yet been revealed for the forthcoming reprints of:

Unison Warrior Series: Rise of the Unison Warrior

Unison Warrior Series: Vermillion Bloodline