Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces First Ever World Champion

Bandai has announced the winner of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game World Championship 2021. The winner, Andrew Dovale, took the win in the game's first-ever World Championship. Earlier, I reported on the trophy and cards that the Champion would take home, which are stunning to say the least. Dovale has, without question, won the Dragon Ball Super Card Game's biggest grail… as there is, of course, only one Champion.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game posted the following to their official Facebook page:

We'd like to congratulate Andrew Dovale on becoming the Dragon Ball Super Card Game's first ever World Champion! Andrew's win concludes the 2021 Dragon Ball Super Card Game organized play season, but we have plenty exciting events planned for you in 2022. We look forward to announcing the 2022 season soon. We'd like to once again thank all our players, judges, tournament organizers, staff, and stores for making this year's organized play possible. Congratulations again to the World Champion and seven amazing finalists from around the world. And come back next week for the UW7 Reveal Trailer and card previews!

You can watch the Grand Finals championship match between Andrew Dovale and Juan Soto here on Twitch.

True to their word, Bandai has begun to roll out new information and previews about the new set coming in March 2022. UW7, which stands for Unison Warriors Series BOOST Set 7, has been revealed as Realm of the Gods. The set will debut Super Saiyan God Trunks Xeno for the first time as a black-colored Leader card. Other featured characters include Goku (in both Super Saiyan God and Mastered Ultra Instinct forms), Zamasu, the Destroyers, the Angels, Champa, Beerus, and more. DBSCG has also revealed that this upcoming set, the first to release in 2022, will feature a rarity even beyond SCR: God Rare.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as we begin to roll into daily previews of Realm of the Gods.