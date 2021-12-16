The Card That The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Champion Won

Bandai has given Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans an interesting sneak peek this week. In a post about the game's World Championship competition, they revealed one of the items that the champion will receive: a trophy complete with what looks like a glass or crystal version of one of the game's most iconic cards: Son Goku, the Awakened Power. In addition to showing off the trophy, Bandai announced that the champion would develop a brand new card with Bandai. Let's get into the details.

Here is what the top-ranked players of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game win in this world championship:

Participation: – {BT9-136 Son Goku & Vegeta, Apex of Power} with 2021 World Championship Stamp x1 – Unison Warrior Series -BOOST- 07 Leader Set (11 Cards) with World Championship Stamp x1

Top Four: – 2021 World Championship Playmat x1

Third Place: – {P-211 Soul Striker Reborn} Silver Metal Card x1

Second Place: – {P-211 Soul Striker Reborn} Gold Metal Card x1 – Unison Warrior Series -BOOST- 07 Booster Box before pre-release x1

Champion: – {TB1-097 Son Goku, The Awakened Power} Gold Metal Card x1 – 2021 World Champion Trophy x1 – Develop a card together with Bandai (Details TBA) x1



It'll certainly be interesting to see what the champion designs with Bandai and when/how it will be released. All of the cards can be seen over here, including one of the Leaders from the as-of-yet unannounced Unison Warrior Series BOOST Set 07. This is the first card we've seen from this set, and so far we can just see the Awaken side. It is called Son Goku, Supreme Warrior, and features Goku in his Ultra Instinct form. Stay tuned to a dedicated piece regarding this card.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.