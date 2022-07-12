Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Summer 2022 Errata Update

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at the announcement of new errata to cards as we move into the summer events.

Bandai posted the following to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

[ERRATA ANNOUNCEMENT] On June 24, 2022, 2 cards are being issued errata for clarification, effective immediately. Changed text on both sides ONLY as follows: Current Text: [Permanent] You can only play black Battle Cards and this card can't attack. Post-Errata Text: [Permanent] You can't play non-black Battle Cards. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your support of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

They also announced a new popularity poll:

Hello DBSCG fans! We would like to remind you that 5th Anniversary Popularity Poll will end soon!! Voting covers the past two years' worth of cards: UW01 through UW08! Your votes may influence an upcoming collector's product! Head to the polls, and vote for your favorite cards!

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.