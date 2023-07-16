Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Drops Another God Rare December 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has announced early details for their December 2023 expansion which will introduce a new God Rare to the hobby.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Now that we have fully spotlighted the cards in Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence, we look ahead at the future of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's release schedule as news comes out about an upcoming God Rare.

Here is the breakdown of the as-of-yet untitled Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion coming December 2023:

ZENKAI Series Set 06 [DBS-B23]

MSRP $4.49 per pack

Contents 1 Booster Pack contains 12 cards each. 1 Box contains 24 Booster Packs

Rarity: 274 types in total Common (normal/holo ver.) x60 Uncommon (normal/holo ver.) x30 Rare (normal/holo ver.) x29 Super Rare x18 Special Rare x14 Secret Rare x3 God Rare x1



God Rare cards are so rare that it is impossible to trace how they are seeded in boxes. For example, there are five Super Rare cards and two Special Rares in a booster box. Now, there are twelve booster boxes in a booster case, and two of those booster boxes will have a Secret Rare card. However, there is not a guaranteed God Rare per box, which makes this level of rarity impossible to track.

