Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Giant Force Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Giant Force.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl is a set exclusive to the sixth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB03 because this is the ftthirdrst full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with previous Draft Boxes before the fourth including packs from previous sets. It includes cards numbered up to DB3-144. This set includes no Secret Rares or Special Rares but does include its own special rarity: Giant Force Rare.
- Master Roshi, Potential Unleashed Uncommon DB3-001
- Son Goku, Off to Defeat King Piccolo Super Rare DB3-002 Son
- Goku, Nimbus Master Super Rare DB3-003
- Bulma, a Heartfelt Wish Common DB3-004
- Yamcha, Eye for an Eye Uncommon DB3-005
- Tien Shinhan, Eye for an Eye Uncommon DB3-006
- Master Roshi Common DB3-007
- Master Shen Common DB3-008
- Mutaito Common DB3-009
- Kami, Lord of the Lookout Rare DB3-010
- Pilaf, King Piccolo's Underling Common DB3-011
- Shu, King Piccolo's Underling Common DB3-012
- Mai, King Piccolo's Underling Uncommon DB3-013
- King Piccolo, 5 Seconds to Eradication Rare DB3-014
- King Piccolo, the New Ruler Super Rare DB3-015
- King Piccolo, Yearning for Youth Common DB3-016
- Tambourine, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-017
- Piano, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-018
- Cymbal, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-019
- Drum, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-020
- Piccolo Jr., the King's Return Uncommon DB3-021
- Korin Tower's Secret Medicine Rare DB3-022
- Strength Through Survival Common DB3-023
- The Final Blow Super Rare DB3-024
- Tien Shinhan's Mafuba Common DB3-025
- Saibaimen, Infinite Swarm Uncommon DB3-026
- Bardock, Great Ape Assault Super Rare DB3-027
- Bardock, the Final Spark Uncommon DB3-028
- Bardock Common DB3-029
- King Vegeta, Great Ape Assault Common DB3-030
- King Vegeta, the Distrustful Super Rare DB3-031
- Vegeta, Young Elite Common DB3-032
- Tora, Great Ape Assault Rare DB3-033
- Tora, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-034
- Fasha, Great Ape Assault Uncommon DB3-035
- Fasha, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-036
- Shugesh, Great Ape Assault Uncommon DB3-037
- Shugesh, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-038
- Borgos, Great Ape Assault Common DB3-039
- Borgos, Bardock's Crewmate Uncommon DB3-040
- Toolo Common DB3-041
- Nappa, Promising Youth Common DB3-042
- Nappa Common DB3-043
- Chilled, Greatest Pirate in the Cosmos Super Rare DB3-044
- Pirate Guard Tobi Common DB3-045
- Pirate Guard Cabira Common DB3-046
- Riot Javelin Super Rare DB3-047
- Flame Bullet Common DB3-048
- Intersecting Fates Rare DB3-049
- Downfall of Pride Rare DB3-050
- Trunks, the Last Hope Uncommon DB3-051
- SS3 Son Goku, Fist of Fortitude Super Rare DB3-052
- Son Goku, Power to Protect Rare DB3-053
- Super Saiyan Son Goku Common DB3-054
- Son Gohan, Hidden Might Super Rare DB3-055
- Son Gohan Common DB3-056
- Son Goten, Reckless Ability Uncommon DB3-057
- Son Goten, Boundless Curiosity Common DB3-058
- Vegeta, Protecting His Loved Ones Uncommon DB3-059
- Trunks Common DB3-060
- Trunks, Wielder of the Legendary Blade Common DB3-061
- Trunks, Legacy of a Hero Common DB3-062
- SS3 Gotenks, Full Throttle Common DB3-063
- Gotenks, Reckless Ability Common DB3-064
- Great Saiyaman 2, Budding Hero Super Rare DB3-065
- Tapion, Hero of Legend Common DB3-066
- Tapion, Unsealed Hero Common DB3-067
- Minotia, Unsealed Hero Common DB3-068
- Hirudegarn, Phantasmic Evolution Super Rare DB3-069
- Hirudegarn, Phantasmic Revival Rare DB3-070
- Hirudegarn, the Phantom Limbs Uncommon DB3-071
- Hoi, Hidden Ambition Uncommon DB3-072
- The Brave Sword Rare DB3-073
- Sealed Music Box Common DB3-074
- Wrath of the Dragon Common DB3-075
- Crushing Despair Common DB3-076
- Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, New Pals Uncommon DB3-077
- Son Goku, Smashing Limits Common DB3-078
- Son Goku, Relentless Assault Uncommon DB3-079
- Son Gohan, the Battle Begins Uncommon DB3-080
- Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Peacekeepers Common DB3-081
- Piccolo, the Brilliant Rogue Common DB3-082
- Piccolo Common DB3-083
- Krillin, Going All-Out Common DB3-084
- Krillin, Protector of the People Common DB3-085
- Yajirobe Common DB3-086
- Hire-Dragon, a Fated Meeting Common DB3-087
- Hire-Dragon, a Kind Friend Super Rare DB3-088
- Chi-Chi, Melee Matriarch Uncommon DB3-089
- Bulma, the Power of Science Common DB3-090
- Lord Slug, Power Overwhelming Uncommon DB3-091
- Lord Slug, Super Namekian Super Rare DB3-092
- Lord Slug, Evil Invader Rare DB3-093
- Angila, the Graceful Warrior Super Rare DB3-094
- Wings, the Gargantuan Warrior Common DB3-095
- Medamatcha, the Miniscule Warrior Common DB3-096
- Zeiun Common DB3-097
- Kakuja, Lord Slug's Scientist Common DB3-098
- To Save the Earth Common DB3-099
- Whistled Melody Rare DB3-100
- Tyrannical Blow Rare DB3-101
- Super Namekian Might Super Rare DB3-102
- Towa, Dark Demon Realm Scientist Super Rare DB3-103
- Son Goku Common DB3-104
- Son Gohan, Changing History Uncommon DB3-105
- Son Goten, Changing History Common DB3-106
- Vegeta Common DB3-107
- Trunks, Changing History Uncommon DB3-108
- Demon God Demigra, True Power Unleashed Super Rare DB3-109
- Demon God Demigra, Destroyer of History Uncommon DB3-110
- Demigra, Demon Realm Sorcerer Uncommon DB3-111
- Boiling Burg Common DB3-112
- True Power Unleashed Common DB3-113
- Super Dragon Flash Common DB3-114
- Piccolo Jr., Eradicator of Peace Super Rare DB3-115
- Son Goku, Unwavering Conviction Rare DB3-116
- Korin, the Cat Sage Uncommon DB3-117
- Bardock, Legend's Origin Super Rare DB3-118
- Imparted Wishes Tora Rare DB3-119
- Gine, the Loving Saiyan Uncommon DB3-120
- King Piccolo, the Exterminator Super Rare DB3-121
- Son Goku, Plan for Victory Rare DB3-122
- Yajirobe, a New Ally Uncommon DB3-123
- Hirudegarn, the Reoccurring Nightmare Super Rare DB3-124
- Tapion, Fate of a Hero Rare DB3-125
- Vegeta, Villain-Turned-Protector Uncommon DB3-126
- Kakarot, Fate's Dawning Uncommon DB3-127
- Final Heat Phalanx Rare DB3-128
- Explosive Demon Wave Super Rare DB3-129
- Lord Slug, Youth Regained Super Rare DB3-130
- Angila, the Invader Rare DB3-131
- Oolong, the Cowardly Uncommon DB3-132
- Piccolo Jr., Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-133
- Lord Slug, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-134
- King Piccolo, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-135
- Raditz, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-136
- Bardock, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-137
- King Vegeta, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-138
- Hirudegarn, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-139
- Bio-Broly, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-140
- Cell, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-141
- Meta-Cooler Core, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-142
- Porunga, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-143
- Bergamo, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-144