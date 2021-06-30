Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Giant Force Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Giant Force.

Giant Force logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Giant Force logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl is a set exclusive to the sixth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB03 because this is the ftthirdrst full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with previous Draft Boxes before the fourth including packs from previous sets. It includes cards numbered up to DB3-144. This set includes no Secret Rares or Special Rares but does include its own special rarity: Giant Force Rare.

  • Master Roshi, Potential Unleashed Uncommon DB3-001
  • Son Goku, Off to Defeat King Piccolo Super Rare DB3-002 Son
  • Goku, Nimbus Master Super Rare DB3-003
  • Bulma, a Heartfelt Wish Common DB3-004
  • Yamcha, Eye for an Eye Uncommon DB3-005
  • Tien Shinhan, Eye for an Eye Uncommon DB3-006
  • Master Roshi Common DB3-007
  • Master Shen Common DB3-008
  • Mutaito Common DB3-009
  • Kami, Lord of the Lookout Rare DB3-010
  • Pilaf, King Piccolo's Underling Common DB3-011
  • Shu, King Piccolo's Underling Common DB3-012
  • Mai, King Piccolo's Underling Uncommon DB3-013
  • King Piccolo, 5 Seconds to Eradication Rare DB3-014
  • King Piccolo, the New Ruler Super Rare DB3-015
  • King Piccolo, Yearning for Youth Common DB3-016
  • Tambourine, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-017
  • Piano, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-018
  • Cymbal, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-019
  • Drum, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-020
  • Piccolo Jr., the King's Return Uncommon DB3-021
  • Korin Tower's Secret Medicine Rare DB3-022
  • Strength Through Survival Common DB3-023
  • The Final Blow Super Rare DB3-024
  • Tien Shinhan's Mafuba Common DB3-025
  • Saibaimen, Infinite Swarm Uncommon DB3-026
  • Bardock, Great Ape Assault Super Rare DB3-027
  • Bardock, the Final Spark Uncommon DB3-028
  • Bardock Common DB3-029
  • King Vegeta, Great Ape Assault Common DB3-030
  • King Vegeta, the Distrustful Super Rare DB3-031
  • Vegeta, Young Elite Common DB3-032
  • Tora, Great Ape Assault Rare DB3-033
  • Tora, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-034
  • Fasha, Great Ape Assault Uncommon DB3-035
  • Fasha, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-036
  • Shugesh, Great Ape Assault Uncommon DB3-037
  • Shugesh, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-038
  • Borgos, Great Ape Assault Common DB3-039
  • Borgos, Bardock's Crewmate Uncommon DB3-040
  • Toolo Common DB3-041
  • Nappa, Promising Youth Common DB3-042
  • Nappa Common DB3-043
  • Chilled, Greatest Pirate in the Cosmos Super Rare DB3-044
  • Pirate Guard Tobi Common DB3-045
  • Pirate Guard Cabira Common DB3-046
  • Riot Javelin Super Rare DB3-047
  • Flame Bullet Common DB3-048
  • Intersecting Fates Rare DB3-049
  • Downfall of Pride Rare DB3-050
  • Trunks, the Last Hope Uncommon DB3-051
  • SS3 Son Goku, Fist of Fortitude Super Rare DB3-052
  • Son Goku, Power to Protect Rare DB3-053
  • Super Saiyan Son Goku Common DB3-054
  • Son Gohan, Hidden Might Super Rare DB3-055
  • Son Gohan Common DB3-056
  • Son Goten, Reckless Ability Uncommon DB3-057
  • Son Goten, Boundless Curiosity Common DB3-058
  • Vegeta, Protecting His Loved Ones Uncommon DB3-059
  • Trunks Common DB3-060
  • Trunks, Wielder of the Legendary Blade Common DB3-061
  • Trunks, Legacy of a Hero Common DB3-062
  • SS3 Gotenks, Full Throttle Common DB3-063
  • Gotenks, Reckless Ability Common DB3-064
  • Great Saiyaman 2, Budding Hero Super Rare DB3-065
  • Tapion, Hero of Legend Common DB3-066
  • Tapion, Unsealed Hero Common DB3-067
  • Minotia, Unsealed Hero Common DB3-068
  • Hirudegarn, Phantasmic Evolution Super Rare DB3-069
  • Hirudegarn, Phantasmic Revival Rare DB3-070
  • Hirudegarn, the Phantom Limbs Uncommon DB3-071
  • Hoi, Hidden Ambition Uncommon DB3-072
  • The Brave Sword Rare DB3-073
  • Sealed Music Box Common DB3-074
  • Wrath of the Dragon Common DB3-075
  • Crushing Despair Common DB3-076
  • Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, New Pals Uncommon DB3-077
  • Son Goku, Smashing Limits Common DB3-078
  • Son Goku, Relentless Assault Uncommon DB3-079
  • Son Gohan, the Battle Begins Uncommon DB3-080
  • Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Peacekeepers Common DB3-081
  • Piccolo, the Brilliant Rogue Common DB3-082
  • Piccolo Common DB3-083
  • Krillin, Going All-Out Common DB3-084
  • Krillin, Protector of the People Common DB3-085
  • Yajirobe Common DB3-086
  • Hire-Dragon, a Fated Meeting Common DB3-087
  • Hire-Dragon, a Kind Friend Super Rare DB3-088
  • Chi-Chi, Melee Matriarch Uncommon DB3-089
  • Bulma, the Power of Science Common DB3-090
  • Lord Slug, Power Overwhelming Uncommon DB3-091
  • Lord Slug, Super Namekian Super Rare DB3-092
  • Lord Slug, Evil Invader Rare DB3-093
  • Angila, the Graceful Warrior Super Rare DB3-094
  • Wings, the Gargantuan Warrior Common DB3-095
  • Medamatcha, the Miniscule Warrior Common DB3-096
  • Zeiun Common DB3-097
  • Kakuja, Lord Slug's Scientist Common DB3-098
  • To Save the Earth Common DB3-099
  • Whistled Melody Rare DB3-100
  • Tyrannical Blow Rare DB3-101
  • Super Namekian Might Super Rare DB3-102
  • Towa, Dark Demon Realm Scientist Super Rare DB3-103
  • Son Goku Common DB3-104
  • Son Gohan, Changing History Uncommon DB3-105
  • Son Goten, Changing History Common DB3-106
  • Vegeta Common DB3-107
  • Trunks, Changing History Uncommon DB3-108
  • Demon God Demigra, True Power Unleashed Super Rare DB3-109
  • Demon God Demigra, Destroyer of History Uncommon DB3-110
  • Demigra, Demon Realm Sorcerer Uncommon DB3-111
  • Boiling Burg Common DB3-112
  • True Power Unleashed Common DB3-113
  • Super Dragon Flash Common DB3-114
  • Piccolo Jr., Eradicator of Peace Super Rare DB3-115
  • Son Goku, Unwavering Conviction Rare DB3-116
  • Korin, the Cat Sage Uncommon DB3-117
  • Bardock, Legend's Origin Super Rare DB3-118
  • Imparted Wishes Tora Rare DB3-119
  • Gine, the Loving Saiyan Uncommon DB3-120
  • King Piccolo, the Exterminator Super Rare DB3-121
  • Son Goku, Plan for Victory Rare DB3-122
  • Yajirobe, a New Ally Uncommon DB3-123
  • Hirudegarn, the Reoccurring Nightmare Super Rare DB3-124
  • Tapion, Fate of a Hero Rare DB3-125
  • Vegeta, Villain-Turned-Protector Uncommon DB3-126
  • Kakarot, Fate's Dawning Uncommon DB3-127
  • Final Heat Phalanx Rare DB3-128
  • Explosive Demon Wave Super Rare DB3-129
  • Lord Slug, Youth Regained Super Rare DB3-130
  • Angila, the Invader Rare DB3-131
  • Oolong, the Cowardly Uncommon DB3-132
  • Piccolo Jr., Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-133
  • Lord Slug, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-134
  • King Piccolo, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-135
  • Raditz, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-136
  • Bardock, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-137
  • King Vegeta, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-138
  • Hirudegarn, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-139
  • Bio-Broly, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-140
  • Cell, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-141
  • Meta-Cooler Core, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-142
  • Porunga, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-143
  • Bergamo, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-144

