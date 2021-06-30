Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Giant Force Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Giant Force.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl is a set exclusive to the sixth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB03 because this is the ftthirdrst full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with previous Draft Boxes before the fourth including packs from previous sets. It includes cards numbered up to DB3-144. This set includes no Secret Rares or Special Rares but does include its own special rarity: Giant Force Rare.

Master Roshi, Potential Unleashed Uncommon DB3-001

Son Goku, Off to Defeat King Piccolo Super Rare DB3-002 Son

Goku, Nimbus Master Super Rare DB3-003

Bulma, a Heartfelt Wish Common DB3-004

Yamcha, Eye for an Eye Uncommon DB3-005

Tien Shinhan, Eye for an Eye Uncommon DB3-006

Master Roshi Common DB3-007

Master Shen Common DB3-008

Mutaito Common DB3-009

Kami, Lord of the Lookout Rare DB3-010

Pilaf, King Piccolo's Underling Common DB3-011

Shu, King Piccolo's Underling Common DB3-012

Mai, King Piccolo's Underling Uncommon DB3-013

King Piccolo, 5 Seconds to Eradication Rare DB3-014

King Piccolo, the New Ruler Super Rare DB3-015

King Piccolo, Yearning for Youth Common DB3-016

Tambourine, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-017

Piano, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-018

Cymbal, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-019

Drum, Demon Clan Warrior Common DB3-020

Piccolo Jr., the King's Return Uncommon DB3-021

Korin Tower's Secret Medicine Rare DB3-022

Strength Through Survival Common DB3-023

The Final Blow Super Rare DB3-024

Tien Shinhan's Mafuba Common DB3-025

Saibaimen, Infinite Swarm Uncommon DB3-026

Bardock, Great Ape Assault Super Rare DB3-027

Bardock, the Final Spark Uncommon DB3-028

Bardock Common DB3-029

King Vegeta, Great Ape Assault Common DB3-030

King Vegeta, the Distrustful Super Rare DB3-031

Vegeta, Young Elite Common DB3-032

Tora, Great Ape Assault Rare DB3-033

Tora, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-034

Fasha, Great Ape Assault Uncommon DB3-035

Fasha, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-036

Shugesh, Great Ape Assault Uncommon DB3-037

Shugesh, Bardock's Crewmate Common DB3-038

Borgos, Great Ape Assault Common DB3-039

Borgos, Bardock's Crewmate Uncommon DB3-040

Toolo Common DB3-041

Nappa, Promising Youth Common DB3-042

Nappa Common DB3-043

Chilled, Greatest Pirate in the Cosmos Super Rare DB3-044

Pirate Guard Tobi Common DB3-045

Pirate Guard Cabira Common DB3-046

Riot Javelin Super Rare DB3-047

Flame Bullet Common DB3-048

Intersecting Fates Rare DB3-049

Downfall of Pride Rare DB3-050

Trunks, the Last Hope Uncommon DB3-051

SS3 Son Goku, Fist of Fortitude Super Rare DB3-052

Son Goku, Power to Protect Rare DB3-053

Super Saiyan Son Goku Common DB3-054

Son Gohan, Hidden Might Super Rare DB3-055

Son Gohan Common DB3-056

Son Goten, Reckless Ability Uncommon DB3-057

Son Goten, Boundless Curiosity Common DB3-058

Vegeta, Protecting His Loved Ones Uncommon DB3-059

Trunks Common DB3-060

Trunks, Wielder of the Legendary Blade Common DB3-061

Trunks, Legacy of a Hero Common DB3-062

SS3 Gotenks, Full Throttle Common DB3-063

Gotenks, Reckless Ability Common DB3-064

Great Saiyaman 2, Budding Hero Super Rare DB3-065

Tapion, Hero of Legend Common DB3-066

Tapion, Unsealed Hero Common DB3-067

Minotia, Unsealed Hero Common DB3-068

Hirudegarn, Phantasmic Evolution Super Rare DB3-069

Hirudegarn, Phantasmic Revival Rare DB3-070

Hirudegarn, the Phantom Limbs Uncommon DB3-071

Hoi, Hidden Ambition Uncommon DB3-072

The Brave Sword Rare DB3-073

Sealed Music Box Common DB3-074

Wrath of the Dragon Common DB3-075

Crushing Despair Common DB3-076

Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, New Pals Uncommon DB3-077

Son Goku, Smashing Limits Common DB3-078

Son Goku, Relentless Assault Uncommon DB3-079

Son Gohan, the Battle Begins Uncommon DB3-080

Son Gohan & Hire-Dragon, Peacekeepers Common DB3-081

Piccolo, the Brilliant Rogue Common DB3-082

Piccolo Common DB3-083

Krillin, Going All-Out Common DB3-084

Krillin, Protector of the People Common DB3-085

Yajirobe Common DB3-086

Hire-Dragon, a Fated Meeting Common DB3-087

Hire-Dragon, a Kind Friend Super Rare DB3-088

Chi-Chi, Melee Matriarch Uncommon DB3-089

Bulma, the Power of Science Common DB3-090

Lord Slug, Power Overwhelming Uncommon DB3-091

Lord Slug, Super Namekian Super Rare DB3-092

Lord Slug, Evil Invader Rare DB3-093

Angila, the Graceful Warrior Super Rare DB3-094

Wings, the Gargantuan Warrior Common DB3-095

Medamatcha, the Miniscule Warrior Common DB3-096

Zeiun Common DB3-097

Kakuja, Lord Slug's Scientist Common DB3-098

To Save the Earth Common DB3-099

Whistled Melody Rare DB3-100

Tyrannical Blow Rare DB3-101

Super Namekian Might Super Rare DB3-102

Towa, Dark Demon Realm Scientist Super Rare DB3-103

Son Goku Common DB3-104

Son Gohan, Changing History Uncommon DB3-105

Son Goten, Changing History Common DB3-106

Vegeta Common DB3-107

Trunks, Changing History Uncommon DB3-108

Demon God Demigra, True Power Unleashed Super Rare DB3-109

Demon God Demigra, Destroyer of History Uncommon DB3-110

Demigra, Demon Realm Sorcerer Uncommon DB3-111

Boiling Burg Common DB3-112

True Power Unleashed Common DB3-113

Super Dragon Flash Common DB3-114

Piccolo Jr., Eradicator of Peace Super Rare DB3-115

Son Goku, Unwavering Conviction Rare DB3-116

Korin, the Cat Sage Uncommon DB3-117

Bardock, Legend's Origin Super Rare DB3-118

Imparted Wishes Tora Rare DB3-119

Gine, the Loving Saiyan Uncommon DB3-120

King Piccolo, the Exterminator Super Rare DB3-121

Son Goku, Plan for Victory Rare DB3-122

Yajirobe, a New Ally Uncommon DB3-123

Hirudegarn, the Reoccurring Nightmare Super Rare DB3-124

Tapion, Fate of a Hero Rare DB3-125

Vegeta, Villain-Turned-Protector Uncommon DB3-126

Kakarot, Fate's Dawning Uncommon DB3-127

Final Heat Phalanx Rare DB3-128

Explosive Demon Wave Super Rare DB3-129

Lord Slug, Youth Regained Super Rare DB3-130

Angila, the Invader Rare DB3-131

Oolong, the Cowardly Uncommon DB3-132

Piccolo Jr., Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-133

Lord Slug, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-134

King Piccolo, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-135

Raditz, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-136

Bardock, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-137

King Vegeta, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-138

Hirudegarn, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-139

Bio-Broly, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-140

Cell, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-141

Meta-Cooler Core, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-142

Porunga, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-143

Bergamo, Giant Force Giant Force Rare DB3-144