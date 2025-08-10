Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CampFire Studio, Dream Garden

Create Your Own Zen-Like Space With The Game Dream Garden

Create the kind of zen-like garden however you would like in Dream Garden, as the game is coming to Steam sometime this year

Article Summary Dream Garden lets you design your own zen garden dioramas with sand, ponds, trees, and more.

Choose and customize plants, decorations, and landscapes to create your perfect relaxing space.

Features include sand raking, weather and season changes, and a stress-free, meditative vibe.

Build freely without timers or limits—Dream Garden comes to PC via Steam later this year.

Indie game developer and publisher Campfire Studio revealed their latest cozy title on the way, as Dream Garden is coming to PC via Steam. The game has literally been designed to let you make a zen garden however you see fit, with tons of tools, assets, weather conditions, nature, and more to mold into your heart's desire. Teh game has no set release date yet, only the plan to come out sometime this year. So for now, enjoy the soothing narriated trailer.

Dream Garden

Relax and immerse yourself in Dream Garden, a cozy simulation game about building perfect little garden dioramas with zen sand sculptures, lily-speckled ponds, trees, bridges, and more. Just sit back, de-stress and build to your heart's content. Choose from a range of trees, bushes, stones, flowers to more to turn your garden into a lush natural paradise. Arrange each item individually or paint them into the landscape using the brush tool. Change the landscape to your tastes: raise hills, dig ponds, channel rivers, and fill your garden with sand, grass or pebbles.

Use man-made decorations like lamps and bridges to tie everything together. Use the rake tool to trace stunning patterns into the sand and pebbles, just like a real life Japanese zen garden. Combine tactility, meditation and art into a delightful creative experience. Use detailed customization to change the seasons, the time of day, the weather, and more. Adjust the level of precipitation and discover the beauty of 'intermediate' seasons – transporting your garden to early autumn mornings or late winter snowfall. We created Dream Garden in the hopes of offering a refuge from the stress of day to day life. Immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere of the garden and create to your heart's content.

