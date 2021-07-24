Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gives Release Date For Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has announced their next major release for August 2021. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. For the past month, Bleeding Cool has been showcasing previews of the cards from this upcoming set. Now, Bandai has announced the official release date for Dragon Ball Super: Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits. Whew, that's a mouthful. This new set will debut on Friday, August 13th, 2021 in participating stores.

Products for Cross Spirits will include:

Booster packs

Booster boxes which feature 24 booster packs

Cross Spirits Premium Pack Set 5 which includes 4 booster packs (all Cross Spirits) and two copies of a promo card featuring Syn Shenron

Pride of the Saiyans Starter Deck (DBS-SD15) which includes 9 exclusive cards and 51 deck cards

Darkness Reborn Reboot Starter Deck (DBS-SD15) which includes the same number of cards as Pride of the Saiyans

Here's how Bandai describes this latest set of the increasingly popular Dragon Ball Super Card Game:

A new gameplay mechanic that expands and powers up the whole UW Series enters the fray! Unison Warrior Series -Boost-! This new mechanic will broaden the use of Unison Cards and will introduce different moves that players haven't seen before! The main theme for Set 5 is "Cross Spirits"! Based on the famous scenes from the Dragon Ball Series, sending, sharing and absorbing Ki, a new skill, "Spirit Boost" makes its debut! Experience the new battle style with your Unison Cards!

So far, cards from this set have shown a wide focus pulling from many different parts of the Dragon Ball universe. So far, we've seen artwork inspired by the Saiyan Saga, the Buu Saga, the Super 17 Saga, the Wrath of the Dragon film, and the Tournament of Power.