Dragon Ball Super Card Game Introduces Pure Silver Goku & Frieza Card

Last year, the hottest Dragon Ball Super Card Game Secret Rare was SS Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion from Cross Spirits. Before God Rares existed, before we'd even heard of the upcoming Zenkai Series, this SCR was seen as the major drop of the yar. It recreated the decisive moment during the Tournament of Power when Frieza teamed up with Goku (who was notably using the classic Super Saiyan form he once used to defeat Frieza) to defeat Jiren. The card remains high in value even after the set overall came down in the market, but now there is an even more premium version of this card than the gold-etched SCR that could be pulled in packs. This card is indeed so limited that Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans can simply enter for a chance, not a guarantee, to buy it. As part of DBSCG's 5th Anniversary celebration, Bandai is releasing a pure silver version of the now iconic SS Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR.

Bandai writes:

The first ever Pure Silver Dragon Ball Super Card Game card! The production run is limited to 555 pieces, each engraved with a unique serial number. This is your chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of Dragon Ball Super Card Game history! Each one of these pure silver treasures is housed in an acrylic case.

The price? A whopping $1,100 USD. The entry period concludes August 8th, 2022 at 8 PM EDT. Bandai adds:

A (free) Premium Bandai Membership is required to enter. One entry per person. Only those who enter will have a chance to become potential purchasers with the ability to purchase the item. Only those selected randomly from among the entrants will be able to purchase the item.Those not selected will not (nor will they be notified). Those who have entered the chance-to-buy program will receive a conformation email by August 10th. Potential purchasers will be notified by email between August 17th and early Octorber. Ordering instructions will be included in the email sent to potential purchasers. There will be 555 potential purchasers total. Potential purchasers can only purchase one copy of the item. We will not respond to inquiries regarding chance-to-buy program result confirmation. Item will be shipped February 2023.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews.