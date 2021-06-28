Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Namekian & Saiyan Boost Released

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released its latest product. These two Expansion Packs, Saiyan Boost and Namekian Boost, debut the new "BOOST" mechanic that will run through multiple upcoming sets.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game official Facebook page announced the release of these Expansion Sets yesterday. In addition to the announcement, they revealed a link to a survey that invites players and collectors of the game to chime in on their experience with this product. They posted:

[Expansion Set 17 -Saiyan Boost- and 18 -Namekian Boost- Release and Questionnaire] Hello DBSCG fans! Today June 25 is the release of Expansion Set 17 -Saiyan Boost- and 18 -Namekian Boost-! If you've picked up this product, please let us know your thoughts at the questionnaire below. Your feedback is important to the DBSCG team! https://forms.gle/XbALBqo6Kg3ZmzjKA What did you think of Spirit Boost? What are you excited for in Cross Spirits? Let us know on our questionnaire! And have a great weekend! Dragon Ball Super Card Game Team

The questions the survey asked were intriguing, and demonstrated to me as a collector of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that Bandai is looking for feedback on not only these products, but their overall card game as well.

Saiyan Boost and Namekian boost each come three packs (two Supreme Rivalry and one Battle Evolution Booster) and a five-card pack. The five cards are exclusive to each product, with the cards in Saiyan Boost coded EX17 and the cards in Namekian Boost coded EX18. The cards included are:

Saiyan Boost:

EX17-01: SS Son Goku, Spirit Boost Fighter

EX17-02: Bardock, Spirit Boost Avenger

EX17-03: SS Bardock, Spirit Resonance

EX17-04: Hunt of the Demon God

EX17-05: Android 17, Ki Channeler

Namekian Boost:

EX18-01: Piccolo, Spirit Boost Fighter

EX18-02: Son Gohan, Spirit Boost Vindicator

EX18-03: Trunks, Spirit Resonance

EX18-04: Sword Dance of the Demon God

EX18-05: Boujack, Pinpoint Onslaught

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans, as I will open up both of these for a complete review tomorrow.