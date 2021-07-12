Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals New Textured Style of SPR Cards

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. Today, we're taking this series in a bit of a different direction as Bandai has now revealed a major change to the way that Special Rares (SPRs) will appear in this set and going forward. In addition to the gold-stamping on the card, there will be a new texture added as well.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuted the new look for SPR cards over on their official Facebook page. They revealed this style with the image above, showcasing a textured pattern on the Tapion, the Hero Revived SPR that will appear in the set.

They wrote:

Here are the next reveals for -Cross Spirits-, and our first SPR reveals! Unison SPRs in -Cross Spirits- feature a brand new textured gold foiling for our most intricate foil designs yet! Just wait until you see them in person! Let us know your thoughts on these new cards below, and come back tomorrow for more cards!

Personally, I love the look of this. I think it's a great move from Dragon Ball Super Card Game for both the aesthetics of the card as well as creating a greater visual difference between SRs (Super Rares), SPRs, and SCRs (Secret Rares) that goes beyond "each one is a little more gold."

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as we cover more Cross Spirits reveals including SPRs featuring Tapion (there are at least two in the set), Cooler, King Cold, and the fan-favorite Android 18.