Shiny Keldeo Debuts In New Pokémon GO Masterwork Research

Pokémon GO will bring its Keldeo-themed Tales of Transformation season to a climax with the release of Shiny Keldeo & Resolute Keldeo.

Article Summary Shiny Keldeo makes its Pokémon GO debut via a special Masterwork Research ticketed event.

Keldeo's Resolute Form arrives, unlockable after completing the Tales of Transformation Research.

Event brings boosted Shiny rates for Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, and rare wild spawns.

Special Raids, Field Research rewards, and exclusive event bonuses available November 25–30, 2025.

The Tales of Transformation seasonal storyline in Pokémon GO reaches its climax with two major Keldeo releases. Both Resolute Form Keldeo and Shiny Keldeo will be available starting with this event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Final Justice event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 25, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, November 25, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Keldeo's Resolute Form will make its debut in the game. It will be unlocked as part of the Seasonal Special Research story. Once the Research is complete, Trainers will be able to use 50 Keldeo Candy to change Keldeo's form. Resolute Form Keldeo will learn the Charged Attack Secret Sword. Stats are: Trainer Battles: 70 power Gyms and Raids: 12o power Niantic notes: "You can claim this Seasonal Special Research story up to the end of Tales of Transformation on December 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once Tales of Transformation ends, Trainers who did not receive the Tales of Transformation Special Research will be able to encounter Keldeo in a new Special Research following the completion of the Finding Your Voice Special Research."

Keldeo's Resolute Form will make its debut in the game. It will be unlocked as part of the Seasonal Special Research story. Once the Research is complete, Trainers will be able to use 50 Keldeo Candy to change Keldeo's form. Resolute Form Keldeo will learn the Charged Attack Secret Sword. Stats are: Shiny release: Keldeo will be released in its Shiny form as a guaranteed encounter at the end of a new Masterwork Research. Niantic writes: "A second blade enters the fight! For the first time in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Keldeo. A ticket for Masterwork Research that leads to an encounter with Shiny Keldeo will be made available to purchase globally at the start of the Final Justice event! Tickets will be available for purchase in the in-game shop for US$7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, plus any applicable taxes and fees) from Tuesday, November 25, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Tickets to this event are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Masterwork Research is intended to be completed over a long period of time and does not expire, so you can complete it at your own pace!"

Keldeo will be released in its Shiny form as a guaranteed encounter at the end of a new Masterwork Research. Niantic writes: Wild Spawns: Hitmonlee (can be Shiny), Hitmonchan (can be Shiny), Hitmontop (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Hisuian Sneasel (can be Shiny) and Crabrawler (can be Shiny).

Hitmonlee (can be Shiny), Hitmonchan (can be Shiny), Hitmontop (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Hisuian Sneasel (can be Shiny) and Crabrawler (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Receive up to two free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Hitmonlee, Shiny Hitmonchan, and Shiny Hitmontop. Field Research Task Encounters: Galarian Farfetch'd (can be Shiny), Hisuian Lilligant (can be Shiny), Throh (can be Shiny), Sawk (can be Shiny) Keldeo Candy is also available via Field Research Collection Challenges: Stardust, XP, and Premium Battle Passes

Raids: One-Star Raids: Machop (can be Shiny), Timburr (can be Shiny), and Pancham (can be Shiny) Three-Star Raids: Galarian Farfetch'd (can be Shiny), Throh (can be Shiny), Sawk (can be Shiny)



