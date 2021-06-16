Dragon Ball Super Card Game: World Martial Arts Tournament Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: World Martial Arts Tournament.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: World Martial Arts Tournament is the second-themed expansion, is designated the code TB2, and includes cards numbered up to TB2-069. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Hercule // Bundle of Confidence Hercule Uncommon TB2-001

Supreme Showdown Son Goku Super Rare TB2-002

Supreme Showdown Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare TB2-002

Heroic Duo Son Gohan Common TB2-003

Tiny Rivals Son Goten Uncommon TB2-004

Supreme Showdown Vegeta Super Rare TB2-005

Supreme Showdown Vegeta (SPR) Special Rare TB2-005

Vegeta, Power Misused Common TB2-006

Tiny Rivals Trunks Uncommon TB2-007

Mighty Mask, Powers Combined Common TB2-008

Secret Treaty Android 18 Rare TB2-009

Secret Treaty Hercule Rare TB2-010

Heroic Duo Videl Common TB2-011

Hidden Power, East Supreme Kai Uncommon TB2-012

Dark Duo Babidi Common TB2-013

Dark Duo Dabura Common TB2-014

Tainted Power, Spopovich & Yamu Common TB2-015

Pui Pui, Magician's Lackey Common TB2-016

Razor's Edge Yakon Common TB2-017

Babidi's Spaceship Common TB2-018

Uub // Uub, Unknowing Power Uncommon TB2-019

Test of Strength Son Goku Rare TB2-020

Top of His Game Son Gohan Common TB2-021

Scuffle Time Son Goten Common TB2-022

Pan, Proudest Daughter Super Rare TB2-023

Pan, Proudest Daughter (SPR) Special Rare TB2-023

Awakening Talent Pan Rare TB2-024

Begrudging Respect Vegeta Uncommon TB2-025

Awkward Situation Trunks Common TB2-026

Begrudging Respect Piccolo Uncommon TB2-027

Scuffle Time Mr. Buu Common TB2-028

Hercule, Proudest Grandpa Super Rare TB2-029

Hercule, Proudest Grandpa (SPR) Special Rare TB2-029

Test of Strength Uub Rare TB2-030

Wild Tiger, the Imposing Common TB2-031

Awkward Situation Otokosuki Common TB2-032

Shocking Latent Ability Uncommon TB2-033

Son Goku // Stopping Power Son Goku Uncommon TB2-034

Fateful Reunion Son Goku Rare TB2-035

Trading Blows Son Goku Common TB2-036

Fateful Reunion Chi-Chi Rare TB2-037

Martial Daughter Chi-Chi Common TB2-038

Destined Conclusion Piccolo Jr. Super Rare TB2-039

Destined Conclusion Piccolo Jr. (SPR) Special Rare TB2-039

Speed Attack Piccolo Jr. Common TB2-040

Double Impact Krillin Rare TB2-041

Honed Moves Yamcha Uncommon TB2-042

Tien Shinhan, Trading Moves Uncommon TB2-043

Best Buddy Chiaotzu Common TB2-044

Destined Conclusion Hero Super Rare TB2-045

Destined Conclusion Hero (SPR) Special Rare TB2-045

Trusting Relationship Kami Common TB2-046

Trusting Relationship Popo Common TB2-047

Mercenary Tao, Trading Moves Uncommon TB2-048

Feet Kamehameha Common TB2-049

Jackie Chun // Jackie Chun, the Mysterious Fighter Uncommon TB2-050

Unyielding Victory Son Goku Super Rare TB2-051

Unyielding Victory Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare TB2-051

Future Martial Artist Son Goku Common TB2-052

Toughened Up Krillin Common TB2-053

Unending Moves Yamcha Rare TB2-054

Unending Moves Tien Shinhan Rare TB2-055

Toughened Up Chiaotzu Common TB2-056

Master Roshi, Martial Meister Uncommon TB2-057

Unyielding Victory Jackie Chun Super Rare TB2-058

Unyielding Victory Jackie Chun (SPR) Special Rare TB2-058

Doublechop Nam Rare TB2-059

Ginormous Strength Giran Common TB2-060

Stenchful Bacterian Uncommon TB2-061

Risque Ranfan Common TB2-062

Master Shen, Martial Meister Uncommon TB2-063

I'm the World Champion! Common TB2-064

Announcer // Announcer, Referee Veteran Uncommon TB2-065

Announcer, Ever-Curious Common TB2-066

Announcer, Play-By-Play Pro Uncommon TB2-067

World Tournament Arena Rare TB2-068

Son Goku & Uub, Seeds of the Future Secret Rare TB2-069