Dragon Ball Super Card Game: World Martial Arts Tournament Checklist
Comments
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: World Martial Arts Tournament.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: World Martial Arts Tournament is the second-themed expansion, is designated the code TB2, and includes cards numbered up to TB2-069. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Hercule // Bundle of Confidence Hercule Uncommon TB2-001
- Supreme Showdown Son Goku Super Rare TB2-002
- Supreme Showdown Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare TB2-002
- Heroic Duo Son Gohan Common TB2-003
- Tiny Rivals Son Goten Uncommon TB2-004
- Supreme Showdown Vegeta Super Rare TB2-005
- Supreme Showdown Vegeta (SPR) Special Rare TB2-005
- Vegeta, Power Misused Common TB2-006
- Tiny Rivals Trunks Uncommon TB2-007
- Mighty Mask, Powers Combined Common TB2-008
- Secret Treaty Android 18 Rare TB2-009
- Secret Treaty Hercule Rare TB2-010
- Heroic Duo Videl Common TB2-011
- Hidden Power, East Supreme Kai Uncommon TB2-012
- Dark Duo Babidi Common TB2-013
- Dark Duo Dabura Common TB2-014
- Tainted Power, Spopovich & Yamu Common TB2-015
- Pui Pui, Magician's Lackey Common TB2-016
- Razor's Edge Yakon Common TB2-017
- Babidi's Spaceship Common TB2-018
- Uub // Uub, Unknowing Power Uncommon TB2-019
- Test of Strength Son Goku Rare TB2-020
- Top of His Game Son Gohan Common TB2-021
- Scuffle Time Son Goten Common TB2-022
- Pan, Proudest Daughter Super Rare TB2-023
- Pan, Proudest Daughter (SPR) Special Rare TB2-023
- Awakening Talent Pan Rare TB2-024
- Begrudging Respect Vegeta Uncommon TB2-025
- Awkward Situation Trunks Common TB2-026
- Begrudging Respect Piccolo Uncommon TB2-027
- Scuffle Time Mr. Buu Common TB2-028
- Hercule, Proudest Grandpa Super Rare TB2-029
- Hercule, Proudest Grandpa (SPR) Special Rare TB2-029
- Test of Strength Uub Rare TB2-030
- Wild Tiger, the Imposing Common TB2-031
- Awkward Situation Otokosuki Common TB2-032
- Shocking Latent Ability Uncommon TB2-033
- Son Goku // Stopping Power Son Goku Uncommon TB2-034
- Fateful Reunion Son Goku Rare TB2-035
- Trading Blows Son Goku Common TB2-036
- Fateful Reunion Chi-Chi Rare TB2-037
- Martial Daughter Chi-Chi Common TB2-038
- Destined Conclusion Piccolo Jr. Super Rare TB2-039
- Destined Conclusion Piccolo Jr. (SPR) Special Rare TB2-039
- Speed Attack Piccolo Jr. Common TB2-040
- Double Impact Krillin Rare TB2-041
- Honed Moves Yamcha Uncommon TB2-042
- Tien Shinhan, Trading Moves Uncommon TB2-043
- Best Buddy Chiaotzu Common TB2-044
- Destined Conclusion Hero Super Rare TB2-045
- Destined Conclusion Hero (SPR) Special Rare TB2-045
- Trusting Relationship Kami Common TB2-046
- Trusting Relationship Popo Common TB2-047
- Mercenary Tao, Trading Moves Uncommon TB2-048
- Feet Kamehameha Common TB2-049
- Jackie Chun // Jackie Chun, the Mysterious Fighter Uncommon TB2-050
- Unyielding Victory Son Goku Super Rare TB2-051
- Unyielding Victory Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare TB2-051
- Future Martial Artist Son Goku Common TB2-052
- Toughened Up Krillin Common TB2-053
- Unending Moves Yamcha Rare TB2-054
- Unending Moves Tien Shinhan Rare TB2-055
- Toughened Up Chiaotzu Common TB2-056
- Master Roshi, Martial Meister Uncommon TB2-057
- Unyielding Victory Jackie Chun Super Rare TB2-058
- Unyielding Victory Jackie Chun (SPR) Special Rare TB2-058
- Doublechop Nam Rare TB2-059
- Ginormous Strength Giran Common TB2-060
- Stenchful Bacterian Uncommon TB2-061
- Risque Ranfan Common TB2-062
- Master Shen, Martial Meister Uncommon TB2-063
- I'm the World Champion! Common TB2-064
- Announcer // Announcer, Referee Veteran Uncommon TB2-065
- Announcer, Ever-Curious Common TB2-066
- Announcer, Play-By-Play Pro Uncommon TB2-067
- World Tournament Arena Rare TB2-068
- Son Goku & Uub, Seeds of the Future Secret Rare TB2-069