Dragon Ball Super CG Pull Rate Quest: Ultimate Squad Part Three

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has more consistent pull rates than most active trading card games. The bare minimum that collectors and players opening packs of current DBSCG sets can expect is five Super Rares (SR) and two Special Rares (SPR). What makes this dynamic, though, is the possibility of three ways to get more pulls. First, current sets have a box topper that can be either a Super Rare or Special Rare. Second, an all-foil God Pack can be encountered and these have more SRs and in the case of some sets, more SPRs. Finally, a box may have a Secret Rare (SCR). Currently, it is expected that there are two SCRs spread out in a booster case of twelve booster boxes. Let's open a booster box of the latest set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Here are my pulls from this Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster box:

Super Rares: 6

6 Special Rares: 2

2 Secret Rares: 0

While it's not pictured here, my box topper was a Super Rare. It was a card I'd pulled in a previous box, so I opted to keep it sealed. The sealed box topper is definitely a bonus that DBSCG booster boxes have over other hobbies, even if their pull rates tend to be more limited by sticking somewhat stringently to the five/two SR/SPR spread.

I was especially happy with this booster box, though, for two reasons. One, on a personal note, I pulled my chase card! Super Saiyan 2 Gohan gets an incredible SPR that even rivals his Supreme Rivalry SPR, which is saying something. This card beautifully recreates the iconic moment when Gohan begins walking forward with his Kamehameha that took out Cell.

Also, this box offered two foil Leaders in the parallel foil slot, which is more than any box we've opened this far in this series.