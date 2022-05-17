Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In May 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which was released in August 2021, are doing in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $223.20 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $70.13 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $46.79 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $27.69 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $24.15 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $19.70 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $16.01 Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence SPR BT14-007: $12.21 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SR BT14-129: $11.93 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $9.10

The SCRs are shifting! While most of the other cards are rising and falling a bit, we are definitely seeing that this set, arguably the most hyped Dragon Ball Super release of 2021, has not yet fully settled. The SS Son Goku & Frieza SCR was falling but has now risen a bit this month by $7, showing that this may be a rare SCR to stay over $200. While this card was once one of the most valuable SCRs in the game, it has indeed fallen quite a bit up until now. The question is will we see it rise again to a lofty $300 value or will it remain in the low $200s?

The Majin Buu SCR has risen by almost $10 while the Super 17 SCR has fallen by nearly the same amount.