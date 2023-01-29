Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In January 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster in January 2023 sees this Alt Art/reprint set remain somewhat steady in value.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which was released in December 2021, are doing in now January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $43.84 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $28.89 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $16.92 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $8.72 Dirty Burst Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-062: $5.82 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $5.01 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $3.64 Dirty Burst Parallel Foil Reprint DB2-062: $3.06 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-001: $2.25 SS4 Son Goku, Beyond All Limits Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-262: $1.83

Nothing crazy this month for Mythic Booster but, then again, outside of a small burst of value for the Cell cards when Cell got some attention in Ultimate Squad and then again in Fighter's Ambition, there have never really been any intense months of market changes for this reprint/alt-art set. This month, the biggest change is that the SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped and Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped are both down $4, and Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint is down $6. The Gold Alt Art of the Cell remains somewhat steady.