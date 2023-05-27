Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Power Absorbed In May 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch looks into the rare cards from the special Collector's Booster of Power Absorbed in May 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in March 2023, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM BT20-095: $2,000.000 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-149: $963.89 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-148: $521.15 You Are Number One SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-147: $340.00 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR BT20-149: $154.45 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR BT20-148: $115.57 Evil Saiyan // Cumber, Maddening Force (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-114: $99.99 SS Vegito // Son Goku & Vegeta, Path to Victory (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-084: $79.87 You Are Number One SCR BT20-147: $68.24 Android 2 & Dr. Myuu // Hell Fighter 17, Plans in Motion (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-055: $59.49

The main hit of the set, the SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM that is only available in the Collector's Edition of this set, seems to be set close to the rarity of a God Rare. The card has stayed steady in value, because there have been no sales since March. The lowest price listed for this card is currently $9,500 and no one is biting. It seems to me that Bandai is putting out cards rarer than the interest in this hobby can support.

Looking at the other cards, Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR dropped $60 and finally fell under $1,000. Meanwhile, the standard version of the You Are Number One SCR is falling, headed toward a very low value for an SCR, especially one depicting Vegeta.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day for news on Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews, announcements, and release information.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!