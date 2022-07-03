Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In July 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which were released in March 2022, are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,041.65 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $247.29 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $63.83 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $40.16 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $9.96 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $9.73 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005 $9.21 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $8.82 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $8.53 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $8.53

The God Rare SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power remains ridiculously high in value. There are very few sales of this card still due to its rarity and those sales fluctuate in value immensely. The only TCGPlayer sale in May 2022 went for $2,499.99. The only one in June 2022 went for $1,724.87. The lowest current listing is $2,600. There are only four listings. This will likely never become an obtainable card for most collectors and honestly, as a completionist collector, that is a major turn-off for me from this hobby.

There is little movement in this set, but we are beginning to see the God Rare chase lead to scarcity of sealed product. Remember, the rates on this card are so hard to establish due to its extreme rarity, but many suggest that the card seems to be in one of every three booster cases, which means it's in one of every 36 booster boxes. Again: unobtainable.