Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In July 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $239.71 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $123.07 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $105.84 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $66.06 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $15.49 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $8.85 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $8.69 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $7.44 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $6.05 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $5.50

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR is slightly up, The Wicked Saiyans SCR is slightly down. These two seem pretty dynamic, while the other two SCRS in this four-SCR set do not. Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR remains, of course, the heavy hitter in the mid-$200 range, where it has not budged from for months not. Conversely, The Radiant Saiyans SCR is low, low, low. For such a cool card, I'm surprised that it is staying in the $60s, but Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets tend to have one high SCR, one low SCR, and one in-betweener. This set has unusually strong SCRs, so it's no surprise that the two in-betweeners here are actually quite valuable still.