Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In December 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which were released in May 2021, are doing in now December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $67.51 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $43.73 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $36.66 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $17.03 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $14.51 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $13.21 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $12.46 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $9.66 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $9.55 The Power of a Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $9.44

Last month, we saw a decisive drop with SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR, which was once a solid chase card. Now, it resembles the value of the least valuable SCR of most other sets. However, this card remained steady this month, and I don't personally see it dropping much. However, we do see notable drops in the non-SCRs. Essentially all of the higher-valued Special Rares and Super Rares in this set are dropping, which makes now quite a solid time to buy Supreme Rivalry cards.