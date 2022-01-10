Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In January 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $133.58 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $78.80 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $48.57 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $20.65 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $18.30 The Power of a Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $17.83 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $14.89 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $8.11 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $6.95 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $6.48

Looking at the three SCRs, we have the normal Dragon Ball Super Card Game situation of one major hitter and two more affordable cards. Comparatively, at least. SS3 Gohanks is the major hit and only had a small drop this month, so I'd wait to see if it goes any lower. While I think Supreme Rivalry is a fantastic set thanks to its SPRs and SRs, it has a weak selection of SCRs and I could eventually see a day where they all fall under $100. Robelu SCR, though, is about as low as a main set SCR will go, so I'd act on that one now.

Regarding the other cards, the SS2 Gohan SPR which is one of the best-looking SPRs that came out last year actually had a significant drop, losing about 40% of its value in the past month. I'd buy this now while it's low.