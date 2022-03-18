Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In March 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $116.16 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $69,51 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $57.03 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $18.86 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $15.56 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $11.94 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $9,86 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $8.98 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $8.47 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SR BT13-135: $7.54

The top two SCRs fell between $5 and $10 each with the trend here being downward. The Robelu SCR went against this trend and increased $4, which is likely market fluctuation as it remains the lowest valued SCR of the set. Weird, that, as "waifu" cards tend to perform very well as SCRs. Overall, this set has the weakest SCRs of 2021's four main series offerings, so the low value of Robelu surprises me. I'd watch out for that one and buy it while it's low.

The nearly identical values of the Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR and SPR, the latter of which is much rarer, shows how this hobby hinges on playability primarily rather than collectibility for the hits lower than SCR. Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR looks on its way toward doubling its value, while the once highly valued The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR falls on the ranking.