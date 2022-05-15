Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In May 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which were released in May 2021, are doing in May 2022, the month of its one-year anniversary.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $105.69 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $63.45 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $58.45 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $18.75 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $15.51 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $13.49 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SR BT13-135: $13.28 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $12.80 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $11.67 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $11.38

The Secret Rares on this set are on the way down, as is common for SCRs featuring (comparatively) unpopular characters. The Super Saiyan 3 Gohanks SCR is down $4 which continues the trend of this once $150+ card moving down to under $100, which I predict will happen in the next two to three months. Syn Shenron SCR is also down $4 while the third and final SCR featuring Robelu is steady, as it has already bottomed out at quite a low value for an SCR. Notably, the SS2 Gohan SPR is up 50% in value, which is no surprise. To me, it's the best-looking card in the set when it comes to collecting.