Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In February 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in June 2022, are doing in now February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: $186.26 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $50.19 Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $31.14 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $18.30 Cooler, Sibling Cruelty SR BT17-068: $8.93 Android 17 & Android 18, Teaming Up SPR BT17-033: $8.23 Beerus, Motivated Destruction SPR BT17-134: $7.24 SS Son Goku, Pan, and SS Trunks, Galactic Explorers SPR BT17-009: $5.89 Vegeta, Proud Warrior SPR BT17-132: $5.14 SSG Son Goku, Magnificent Might SPR BT17-138: $5.01

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148 has dropped almost $20 since last month. Oath of Z SCR BT17-149 has dropped $8. Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147 has fallen $2, but really, how much more can this one fall? This is about as low as a Secret Rare gets. While Vegeta, Proud Warrior SPR BT17-132 isn't a Secret Rare, it also dropped $3 which is a bit more notable. This set is not even one year old so it remains dynamic, but we have yet to see any card do a hard single-month tank. The card to watch is, of course, the Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148.