Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In Feb. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $210.73 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $80.32 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $48.88 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR BT12-004: $20.97 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SR BT12-004: $18.00 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $15.21 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $12.07 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SR BT12-136: $11.48 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $8.51 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $8.11

The SCRs are falling! Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR has been one of the more steady Dragon Ball Super Card Game SCRs of 2021, but now it is down $20. Almost an identical fall happened with Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil which is down $17. The third and least valuable SCR of the set, Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested, is down $8. The lower-ranked cards in the top ten have seen rise, though. SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR raised about $5 while Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer doubled in value. The Piccolo SPR and SRs retained their relatively high value. Playability impacts non-SCR hits above all.